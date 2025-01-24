How to get Gardevoir in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Gardevoir in Pokemon GO can be acquired in five different ways. But, the most effective one is to evolve Kirlia. When you evolve a Kirlia into a Gardevoir in Ralts Community Day Classic, it becomes capable of learning the Charged Attack Synchronoise. That said, this event will take place on January 25, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. You can also collect Ralts Candy at this event. Players can also acquire the critter's shiny variation during this event.
In this article, we will cover all the ways to get your hands on Gardevoir in Pokemon GO. Plus, it details whether this creature is available in a shiny variation.
How to get Gardevoir in Pokemon GO
Here are all the methods to obtain Gardevoir:
- Evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir
- Catch the creature in the wild
- Defeat Raid Battles
- Complete Research Tasks
- Trade
Evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir
You can evolve a Ralts into a Kirlia using 25 Candy, and a Gardevoir evolves from a Kirlia using 100 Candy. Plus, if you have Mega Energy, you can take its evolution a step further and evolve a Gardevoir into a Mega Gardevoir in Pokemon GO.
Catch the creature in the wild
Ticket holders of GO Fest 2021 could encounter Gardevoir in the wild. That being said, this was the only time they had the opportunity to catch wild Gardevoir.
Defeat Raid Battles
Gardevoir can appear in three-star Raid Battles in the game. Whenever it does, the critter sports a combat power of 21,910. To defeat it, you can exploit its weaknesses to Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type attacks.
To get Gardevoir in Pokemon GO from Raid Battles, you can take the help of its counters, which are Dusk Mane Necrozma, Shadow Metagross, Dusk Wings Necrozma, Metagross, Mega Gengar, and Shadow Chandelure.
Complete Research Tasks
Gardevoir's Research Task encounter rewards are quite rare in the game. As of now, this award has only been presented twice. To receive it, trainers had to complete the 12th part of the A Cosmic Companion quest, which involved earning 15 hearts with a buddy.
Additionally, they needed to finish the 7th part of The Melody Pokemon story.
Trade
You could also get Gardevoir in Pokemon GO by trading Pocket Monsters with friends.
Can Gardevoir be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Gardevoir can indeed be acquired in a shiny variation. It debuted during the Ralts Community Day event in 2019.
