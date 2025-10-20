How to get Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A continues to maintain Ghost-types’ unique mysterious appeal with the iconic trio, Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar, all returning to the game. Catching them is not as easy as finding them in the wild, however, since each one has special conditions and methods.

This guide breaks down all the steps you should take, from locations, requirements, and useful tips to make the process smoother.

Let us dive deeper into how you can add each of these Ghost/Poison Pokemon to your collection.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

How to get Gastly in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Gastly as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gastly is the easiest of the three to locate and is available early in the game. You will find it wandering around Wild Zone 4, an area known for Ghost-type encounters.

Tips for catching Gastly:

Stock up on Poke Balls or Great Balls before heading out, Gastly has a tendency to flee.

Try inflicting Sleep or Paralysis to increase your catch rate.

Before battling it, try sneaking up on a Gastly and throwing a ball. You might be able to catch it directly and avoid the battle altogether.

How to get Haunter in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Haunter's spawn location (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Haunter is a bit more difficult to catch and can only be seen under specific conditions. You can encounter it in Wild Zone 15, but only at night. This area becomes accessible only after you finish the “Reaching Rank D” mission.

If it's daytime, rest on a bench outside any Pokemon Center to skip time to nighttime. This will make it much easier to encounter Haunter.

Tips for catching Haunter:

Use Dusk Balls , they provide a better catch rate at night.

, they provide a better catch rate at night. Status conditions such as Sleep or Paralysis significantly improve your chances.

Be ready for their Hypnosis and Confuse Ray, bring healing items.

You can also get a Haunter by simply evolving a Gastly at level 25.

How to get Gengar in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Gengar only evolves if it was traded (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike Gastly and Haunter, Gengar can’t be caught in the wild early on. Instead, it evolves only via trading. To trade, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, as the Link Trade feature is locked behind it.

If you would rather not trade, you will have to progress further in the story:

Post-Game method: After defeating the final boss, Wild Zone 20 becomes accessible. Gengar can occasionally be found roaming there.

After defeating the final boss, becomes accessible. Gengar can occasionally be found roaming there. Story Encounter: Inside Main Mission 20: “A Request From the Rust Syndicate”, you can find a Gengar in an abandoned building during the story missions.

Tips for getting Gengar:

Join online trading communities if you don’t have anyone to trade with.

Save before exploring Wild Zone 20 in case Gengar knocks out your team or escapes.

