How to get Mantine in Pokemon GO, and can it be Shiny?

You can catch a Mantine in Pokemon GO and if you are lucky, it can be a Shiny Mantine. This Water and Flying-type Pokemon was introduced to the Pokemon franchise in the second generation. Given how good it is in the Great League of the GO Battle League, you should consider getting a Mantine in Pokemon GO.

In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know to catch a Mantine in Pokemon GO and whether it can be shiny.

How to get Mantine in Pokemon GO

Mantine in the anime (Image via TPC)

Mantine can often be found as a wild spawn in Pokemon GO. You can increase your chances of getting one of these monsters near water bodies or if you play under Rainy or Windy weather conditions.

As of the writing of this article, Mantine is one of the featured monsters in the Sizeable Surprises event. It will have a boosted spawn rate till Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

If you still struggle to find a Mantine in Pokemon GO, you can try the following tricks to make it spawn:

Use an Incense : This will increase the number of Pocket Monsters spawning in your vicinity. Incense does not boost the spawn of a particular monster. Thus, while Mantine will have an increased chance of spawning, it is not the only Pokemon that will have an increased spawn rate while using an Incense.

: This will increase the number of Pocket Monsters spawning in your vicinity. Incense does not boost the spawn of a particular monster. Thus, while Mantine will have an increased chance of spawning, it is not the only Pokemon that will have an increased spawn rate while using an Incense. Use a Rainy Lure Module at a PokeStop: This can be done to increase the spawn rate of Water-type Pokemon. Mantine, being of the Water elemental typing, will have a higher chance of spawning if you use a Rainy Lure Module. Lure Modules can bought from the shop for 180 PokeCoins.

Another easy way to get Mantine in Pokemon GO is via trade. If you have a friend who has this Pokemon, you can trade them a monster of their choice for a Mantine. Trades can be taxing on your resources. So, make sure you have a decent amount of Stardust in your account before asking your friend to trade with you.

The amount of Stardust needed for a trade depends on your friendship level and whether you have caught the Pokemon before the trade. We have listed the Stardust requirements in the table below:

Friendship Level Trade Discount Regular Pokemon Shiny and Legendary Pokemon Caught New Caught New Good Friends (1 Day) 0% 100 20,000 20,000 1,000,000 Great Friends (7 days) 20% 80 16,000 16,000 600,000 Ultra Friends (30 days) 92% 8 16,000 1,600 80,000 Best Friends (90 days) 96% 4 800 800 40,000

How to get Shiny Mantine in Pokemon GO

Shiny Mantine (Image via TPC)

As mentioned earlier, you can encounter a Shiny Mantine in Pokemon GO If you are lucky.

You might not be able to differentiate between a regular and Shiny Mantine right off the bat as they look almost identical. However, Shiny Mantine comes in a brighter shade of blue and it will have a sparkling entry in the encounter screen. This will help you understand when you come across a Shiny Mantine.

You can get a Shiny Mantine by checking every Mantine spawn. Since it does not have boosted shiny odds, you can increase your chance of getting a Shiny one by catching multiple instances of the regular Mantine in Pokemon GO. The more Mantine you catch, the higher your chances of catching a Shiny Mantine.

