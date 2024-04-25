How to get Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

You can get Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO in a couple of different ways. This Mega Evolution is one of the best Steel-type attackers in the mobile game. It also has a brilliant shiny variant. If you do not have one in your account yet, you should attempt to get it.

This article teaches you everything you need to know to get Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO.

How to get Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO

Mega Aggron (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a couple of ways through which you can get Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO:

Mega Evolve an Aggron with Mega Energy specific for this Pocket Monster. You will rarely come across Aggron in the wild. So, if you are not one of the lucky ones, you will have to start with an Aron or a Lairon. You will need 25 Aron Candies to evolve it into Lairon if you have an Aron. You will require 100 Aron Candies to evolve Lairon into Aggron. Once you have Aggron, you can Aggron’s Mega Energy to Mega Evolve it into Mega Aggron.

Defeat Mega Aggron in a Mega Raid and then Mega Evolve it to get Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO. Defeating a Mega variant of Aggron will give you an encounter with Aggron itself. That is why you will need to Mega Evolve it.

You can find Mega Aggron in GO’s Mega Raids from Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10 am local time to Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10 am local time.

You can also solo defeat Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO. We have listed some of the best counters that you can use against the creature:

Primal Groudon

Mega Blaziken

Mega Garchomp

Mega Heracross

Mega Charizard X

Mega Alakazam

Mega Gallade

Groudon

Terrakion

Reshiram

Therian Landorus

Heatran

Entei

Moltres

Shadow Groudon

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Blaziken

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Hariyama

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Darmanitan

Shadow Entei

Shadow Toxicroak

Blaziken

Excadrill

Garchomp

Heracross

Machamp

Rhyperior

Hariyama

Mamoswine

Charizard

Can Mega Aggron be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Mega Aggron (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO can be shiny if you are lucky. After defeating Mega Aggron in a raid, you will have an encounter with Aggron. This encounter can give you a shiny Aggron if you are lucky.

Once you get a shiny Aggron, you can Mega Evolve it using Mega Energy to get a shiny Mega Aggron.

That covers everything you need to know to get Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO.