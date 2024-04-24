How to get Mega Blastoise in Pokemon GO and can it be Shiny?

Since it is one of the best Water-type monsters in the game, it is advisable to get Mega Blastoise in Pokemon GO if you don’t have one already. Squirtle is one of the four starters you get to pick when you first hop in the game; the others being Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Pikachu.

This article will teach you everything you need to know to get Mega Blastoise in Pokemon GO.

How to get Mega Blastoise in Pokemon GO

There are a couple of ways in which you can get Mega Blastoise in this game:

Mega Evolve a Blastoise with 200 Blastoise Mega Energy. It is advisable to use the Blastoise Mega Energy on your best Blastoise. Mega Evolving the Pokemon with the highest IVs will give you the best value.

Defeat Mega Blastoise in a Mega Raid and then Mega Evolve the Blastoise you get from the raid to get Mega Blastoise in Pokemon GO. If you are lucky, this can give you a Shiny Mega Blastoise.

How to Blastoise Mega Energy in Pokemon GO

You can get Blastoise Mega Energy in the following ways:

Defeating Mega Blastoise in a Mega raid.

If you spin PokeStops, you may sometimes get Blastoise Mega Energy.

You can get Blastoise Mega Energy from Special Research Tasks and Field Research Tasks.

If you have previously Mega Evolved a Blastoise, you can walk any Blastoise in your account as your Buddy Pokemon to earn Blastoise Mega Energy.

How to Mega Evolve Blastoise into Mega Blastoise

You will need 200 Blastoise Mega Energy to initiate the Mega Evolution. You must go to the monster you want to transform into its Mega form and click on the pink button that reads Mega Evolve.

This will carry out the Mega Evolution animation and you will get Mega Blastoise in Pokemon GO.

Can Mega Blastoise be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Mega Blastoise can be shiny if you are lucky. If you have a Shiny Blastoise in your account, you can Mega Evolve this monster to get Shiny Mega Blastoise in the game.

Squirtle will enjoy boosted Shiny odds during the Rediscover Kanto event. So, if you catch a Shiny Squirtle during this event, you can Mega Evolve it to get Shiny Blastoise in Pokemon GO.

