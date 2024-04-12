How to get Nincada in Pokemon GO and can it be Shiny?

Originally introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, you can get Nincada in Pokemon GO if you are dedicated enough. It is one of the rarer spawns, which makes this Pocket Monster highly sought-after in this game. What makes this critter even more appealing in GO is its Shiny form. Given the regular variant's rarity, encountering a Shiny Nincada would require some exceptional luck.

This article will teach you everything you need to know to get Nincada in Pokemon GO, including its Shiny variant.

How to find Nincada in Pokemon GO

You can get this creature in this game through a few ways:

Defeat Nincada in a one-star raid. This is the easiest way of getting this rare Pokemon in GO.

Encounter this Pokemon in the wild during special events like the Bug Out event currently running in GO.

Get this monster as a reward from Research Tasks.

Get it by trading with a friend.

The table below will give you an idea of the Stardust requirement for trading Legendary Pokemon in this game:

Friendship Level Trade Discount Shiny and Legendary Pokemon New Caught Good Friends (1 day) 0% 1,000,000 20,000 Great Friends (7 days) 20% 600,000 16,000 Ultra Friends (30 days) 92% 80,000 1,600 Best Friends (90 days) 96% 40,000 800

With the Bug Out event currently live in Pokemon GO, you can find this monster as a wild spawn if you play during the event. The Bug Out event will run from Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10 am local time, through Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Using Incenses during this event will increase the spawns of monsters around you, giving you a higher chance of encountering a wild Nincada.

You can also encounter this monster in 1-star raids. Listed below are some of the best counters you can use against the Nincada in Pokemon GO along with their best moveset for the raid:

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall as the Fast move and Origin Pulse as the Charged move.

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move.

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move.

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move.

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move.

Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move.

Incarnate Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move.

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move.

Therian Enamorus with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move.

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move.

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move.

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move.

Shadow Empoleon with Waterfall as the Fast move and Hydro Cannon as the Charged move.

Shadow Kingler with Bubble as the Fast move and Crabhammer as the Charged move.

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow as the Fast move and Avalanche as the Charged move.

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move.

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move.

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move.

Empoleon with Waterfall as the Fast move and Hydro Cannon as the Charged move.

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move.

Kingler with Bubble as the Fast move and Crabhammer as the Charged move.

Can Nincada be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Nincada (Image via TPC)

Nincada can be shiny if you're lucky. During the Bug Out event, this monster will have a boosted Shiny rate of 1-in-64. So, you might find a Shiny Nincada once out of 64 encounters. However, this probability is not absolute. The Shiny rate of any monster depends entirely on your Shiny luck in the game.

You may also encounter a Shiny variant of this monster after defeating it in the ongoing 1-star raids in GO.

