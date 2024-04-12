How to get Ninjask in Pokemon GO and can it be Shiny

You can get Ninjask in Pokemon GO easily if you have a Nincada in your account. The latter is a very rare Pocket Monster in this game. Finding it can be a struggle if you do not know where to look. We have researched catching this critter in Pokemon GO so that you can get one without any hassle.

This article will teach you everything you need to know to get Ninjask in Pokemon GO. It will also talk about this creature's Shiny variant.

How to find Ninjask in Pokemon GO

There are a few ways in which you can get Ninjask in this game:

Defeat Nincada in a one-star raid and then evolve it into this monster. This is the easiest way of getting Ninjask.

Catch a wild Nincada and then evolve it into a Ninjask.

The latter is also obtainable via trade.

We have provided a table to help you get an idea of the Stardust requirement for trading this Pokemon.

Friendship Level Trade Discount Regular Pokemon New Caught Good Friends (1 day) 0% 20,000 100 Great Friends (7 days) 20% 16,000 80 Ultra Friends (30 days) 92% 1,600 8 Best Friends (90 days) 96% 40,000 4

Nincada will spawn more frequently during the Bug Out event in Pokemon GO. So, evolving it into a Ninjask should not be an issue. The Bug Out event will run from Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10 am local time, through Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

It is advisable to play the game during this event to increase your chances of getting Nincada, as you will need a lot of Candies for the Ninjask evolution. If you use Incense while playing, it will further improve your odds of catching the former. More catches will result in more Candies, simplifying the task of evolving it into a Ninjask.

Since you can also encounter Nincada in 1-star raids, we have listed some of the best counters you can use against this Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, along with their best moveset for the raid:

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall as the Fast move and Origin Pulse as the Charged move.

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move

Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move

Incarnate Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Therian Enamorus with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Empoleon with Waterfall as the Fast move and Hydro Cannon as the Charged move

Shadow Kingler with Bubble as the Fast move and Crabhammer as the Charged move

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow as the Fast move and Avalanche as the Charged move

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Empoleon with Waterfall as the Fast move and Hydro Cannon as the Charged move

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Kingler with Bubble as the Fast move and Crabhammer as the Charged move

How to evolve Nincada into Ninjask

Shiny Ninjask (Image via TPC)

You can evolve Nincada into Ninjask by giving it 50 Nincada Candies. As mentioned earlier, you should catch as many of the former as you can to meet the Candy requirement for this monster. Conversely, you can use Rare Candies to compensate for the missing Candies if you need to.

Can Ninjask be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Ninjask can be shiny if you are lucky. Nincada will have a Shiny rate of 1-in-64. This means that you may get a Shiny Nincada once every 64 encounters.

Evolving a Shiny Nincada will give you a Shiny Ninjask in this game. You can also obtain a Shiny variant of the latter by trading with a friend.

Friendship Level Trade Discount Shiny and Legendary Pokemon New Caught Good Friends (1 day) 0% 1,000,000 20,000 Great Friends (7 days) 20% 600,000 16,000 Ultra Friends (30 days) 92% 80,000 1,600 Best Friends (90 days) 96% 40,000 800

That covers everything you need to know to get Ninjask in Pokemon GO.