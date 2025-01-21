How to get Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO is available during specific events, including Spotlight Hour. The Paldean Wooper and Wooper Community Day in November 2023 marked its debut. Both variants were featured in the wild, in Raid Battles, as Snapshot encounters, and in Eggs in this event. They could also be collected as rewards for completing Research Tasks.

Here is everything you must know to get your hands on Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO.

How to get Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO

Paldean Wooper in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given below are the ways to obtain this creature:

Wild encounters

Raid Battles

Hatch Eggs

Research Task rewards

Snapshot

Trade

You can encounter and catch Paldean Wooper in the wild in Pokemon GO. The Spotlight Hour featuring Paldean Wooper runs for one hour, from 6-7 pm local time, on January 21, 2025, with a 2x Catch Candy special bonus.

During this event, the standard spawn rate of Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO increases. Outside occasions, you can find the Poison Fish Pokemon in Cloudy and Windy weather due to its Ground and Poison typing.

Paldean Wooper appears as a Raid Boss in Raid Battles. As a Poison- and Normal-type creature, it takes 160% super-effective damage from Ground-, Ice-, Psychic-, and Water-type attacks. Challengers are advised to take advantage of its vulnerabilities.

To get Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO, defeat its Raid Battle with counters like Shadow Mewtwo, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Therian Landorus, Mega Swampert, and Dawn Wings Necrozma.

Hatch Eggs

Dual Destiny may see Paldean Wooper reappear in Egg items once again. It was available in 7 KM Egg Hatches during Max Out. The earlier Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day event also included it in 2 KM Eggs.

Research Task rewards

You could obtain Wooper’s Paldean form encounter reward when you complete various Research Tasks, including Field Research, Special Research, and Timed Research.

The Max Out season offered Trainers who finished the “Catch 7 different species of Pokemon” Field Research story an encounter award with a Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO.

Snapshot

Sadly, Snapshot encounters are only active in Community Day events.

Trade

You can trade a Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO with your friends.

Can Paldean Wooper be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Paldean Wooper (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, you can find a Paldean Wooper in a shiny variation. It debuted as a part of the Community Day event held in November 2023.

