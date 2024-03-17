Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO was released at the start of GO Tour Hoenn in February 2023. Since then, players have had only a couple of chances to encounter it and collect the precious Primal Energy required to get this Legendary Creature. The Primal Kyogre Raid Day in Pokemon GO provides players the opportunity to face this formidable beast in battle and collect Primal Energy for it.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO.

How to get Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Kyogre must undergo Primal Reversion to become Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO. This process is made possible using a resource called Kyogre Primal Energy, which can be received after successfully completing Primal Kyogre raids. The amount of Energy you receive depends on the time it takes for you to take down the raid boss. Here is a breakdown:

0:00 - 0:30 — 100

— 100 0:31 - 1:15 — 90

— 90 1:16 - 2:30 — 80

— 80 2:31 - 3:45 — 70

— 70 3:46 - 5:00 — 60

The amount of Primal Energy you require for Kyogre to undergo Primal Reversion also varies. Here is how the cost changes over time:

Level Total times reverted Rest period (days) Primal Energy cost Bonuses Level 0 0 14 400 1 bonus catch Candy Base Level 1 7 80 1 bonus catch Candy High Level 7 5 40 1 bonus catch Candy, 10% increased Candy XL chance, 50 bonus XP Max Level 30 3 20 2 bonus catch Candies, 25% increased Candy XL chance, 100 bonus XP

Every time Kyogre undergoes Primal Reversion, it stays in that state for eight hours. The cooldown period between each Primal Reversion goes down over time.

For those wondering how to get a Kyogre for Primal Reversion, catching it from raids is your best chance. Whether you capture Pokemon Sapphire's mascot from Kyogre raids or Primal Kyogre Raids, the resultant critter will be eligible for Primal Reversion. Purified Shadow Kyogre can also Become Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO.

Here are some of the best counters to Primal Kyogre to help you take it down:

Mega Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

with Vine Whip and Power Whip Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Xurkitree with Spark and Discharge

with Spark and Discharge Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Can Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Regular and Shiny Primal Kyogre (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Kyogre is eligible to be shiny in Pokemon GO, it is possible to get Primal Kyogre in Niantic's mobile game. While the regular versions of Kyogre and its Primal form are blue, Shiny Primal Kyogre is black and golden.

The odds of finding a Shiny Kyogre is 1-in-20 from raids in regular times. This goes up to 1/10 during Raid Days.

Pokemon GO Primal Kyogre: Stats and Bonuses

Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO has the following stats:

Combat Power: 92,860

92,860 Attack : 353

: 353 Defense : 268

: 268 Stamina : 22,500 HP

: 22,500 HP Fast Attacks: Waterfall

Waterfall Charged Attacks: Hydro Pump, Surf, Blizzard, Thunder, Origin Pulse (Exclusive move)

The bonuses received from having Primal Kyogre are:

10% damage boost : All types (other than Water, Electric, and Bug) of attacks affected; applies whether or not Primal Kyogre is on the battlefield

: All types (other than Water, Electric, and Bug) of attacks affected; applies whether or not Primal Kyogre is on the battlefield 30% damage boost : All Water, Electric, and Bug-type attacks affected; applies whether or not Primal Kyogre is on the battlefield

: All Water, Electric, and Bug-type attacks affected; applies whether or not Primal Kyogre is on the battlefield Additional Candy from the wild: Applies to Water, Electric, and Bug-type Pokemon

Applies to Water, Electric, and Bug-type Pokemon Additional Candy from raids: Applies to all Pocket Monsters

To learn more about Pokemon GO, check out our other articles:

March 2024 infographic || Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO: Who should you evolve Charcadet into? || Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders? || GO Battle League World of Wonders || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters || Giovanni counters