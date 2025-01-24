How to get Ralts in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Ralts in Pokemon GO will get a feature in the Ralts Community Day Classic event, scheduled for January 25, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. During this event, the critter will appear in the wild, in photobomb encounters, and as awards for completing Research Tasks. You will have the opportunity to evolve it into either Gardevoir or Gallade, with both evolutions capable of knowing the Charged Attack Synchronoise.

This article explores all the methods to get your hands on Ralts in Pokemon GO and covers its shiny availability.

How to get Ralts in Pokemon GO

Methods to get Ralts in the Niantic's game. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Below are the ways to add Ralts to your collection:

Trending

Catch it in the wild

Hatch Eggs

Defeat Raid Battles

Complete Research Tasks

Photobomb encounters

Trade

Catch it in the wild

During events featuring Ralts, the creature can spawn more frequently in the wild. To significantly boost its spawn rate, you could attach Lure Modules at PokeStops and activate Incense during Windy and Cloudy weather in-game.

By using this lure strategy during Community Day and Spotlight Hour featuring Ralts, you may be able to come across a perfect IV Ralts.

Also read — Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic preparation guide

Hatch Eggs

Ralts in Pokemon GO can be obtained by hatching Eggs. Occasions like Lake Legends and Psychic Spectacular in 2020 offered trainers the option to hatch Ralts from 2 KM and 5 KM Eggs.

Defeat Raid Battles

As a Psychic- and Fairy-type Pokemon, Ralts is particularly weak to Ghost-, Poison-, and Steel-type Fast and Charged attacks. In one-star Raid Battles featuring Ralts, you can take advantage of these vulnerabilities to defeat it.

To beat Ralts in Pokemon GO from raids, consider bringing Dusk Mane Necrozma, Dusk Wings Necrozma, Shadow Metagross, Mega Gengar, Shadow Excadrill, and Mega Banette in your team of counters.

Also read — Pokemon GO players tricked into farming Rookidee during Ralts Community Day Classic

Complete Research Tasks

With multiple Research Tasks available to complete, including Field Research Tasks, Timed Research tasks, and Special Research Tasks, you can choose any one of the three that offer Ralts encounter rewards.

Photobomb encounters

Ralts Community Day is the first to feature the critter in Photobomb gameplay. Take AR photos of creatures to get photobombed by Ralts in Pokemon GO at this event.

Trade

When nothing seems to work, make an effort to ask your in-game friends to trade a Ralts with you. The evolution of Ralts: Kirlia, Gardevoir, and Gallade, can also be traded.

Also read — Pokemon GO Dialga raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Can Ralts be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Ralts (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, you encounter shiny Ralts in the wild, in Photobomb and Research Task encounter awards, from Egg hatches, and in the Raid Battles.

During Community Day, the chances of encountering a Shiny Ralts will be higher. This means you can get Shiny Kirlia, Shiny Gardevoir, and Shiny Gallade through the evolution process.

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨