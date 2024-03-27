How to get Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile in Pokemon GO were released during The Seasons of Change: Part 2 in October 2020. This line of Ground and Dark-type critters from the Unova Region is considered to be quite rare in Niantic's mobile game, as they can only be acquired by hatching specific 12 km Eggs and from Research rewards.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile in Pokemon GO.

How to get Sandile in Pokemon GO

Sandile in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sandile in Pokemon GO is available in the following ways:

12 km Eggs.

Completing the fourth part of the Level 45 challenge.

12 km Eggs can be found by defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra. From these Eggs, Sandile hatches at Level 20 between 546 and 592 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs). If you catch Sandile from Research, it will be at Level 15 between 409 and 444 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs).

Sandile (and its evolved forms) are boosted by Sunny and Foggy Weather. It takes 75 Candy and 75,000 Stardust to teach a second Charged Attack to the entire line.

Here are Sandile's base stats and move pool in the game:

Attack: 132

Defense: 69

Stamina: 137

Max. CP: 1172

Fast Attacks: Bite and Mud-Slap

Charged Attack: Dig, Bulldoze, and Crunch

How to get Krokorok in Pokemon GO

Get your own Krokorok in Pokemon GO by evolving Sandile by feeding it 25 Candy, or ask your friend to trade you one. However, unless you've registered the Pocket Monster in your Pokedex already, it will cost you a hefty amount of Stardust.

Here are Krokorok's base stats and move pool in the game:

Attack: 132

Defense: 69

Stamina: 137

Max. CP: 1172

Fast Attacks: Bite and Mud-Slap

Charged Attacks: Dig, Bulldoze, and Crunch

How to get Krookodile in Pokemon GO

The simplest way to obtain Krookodile in Pokemon GO is to evolve Krokorok by feeding it 100 Candy. Alternatively, you can ask a friend to trade it to you. The Stardust problem persists even when considering the final evolution.

Here are Krookodile's base stats and move pool in the game:

Attack: 229

Defense: 158

Stamina: 216

Max. CP: 3,444

Fast Attacks: Snarl and Mud-Slap

Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Brick Break, Outrage, and Crunch

Can Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Shiny Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes. Shiny Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile in Pokemon GO were released on March 27, 2024, as part of the World of Wonders: Taken Over event. You have a 1-in-64 chance of hatching Shiny Sandile every time you find it in 12 km Eggs. Evolving this variant is your best bet at getting Shiny Krokorok or Shiny Krookodile.

To learn more about the game outside the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders event, check out our other articles:

March 2024 infographic || Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO: Who should you evolve Charcadet into? || Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders? || GO Battle League World of Wonders || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters || Giovanni counters