How to get Shadow Snivy in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Encountering Shadow Snivy in Pokemon GO during the highly anticipated Fashion Week: Taken Over 2025 event brings up fresh opportunities for trainers. Running from Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 12 am local time, to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8 pm local time, this event marks the return of Team GO Rocket and Giovanni.

Here’s a detailed guide on how to encounter Shadow Snivy and whether it can be shiny.

How to get Shadow Snivy in Pokemon GO

Snivy as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

To catch Shadow Snivy during Pokemon GO Fashion Week: Taken Over 2025, you must defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts specializing in Grass-type Pokemon. These Grunts can be found at invaded PokeStops and in Team GO Rocket Balloons throughout the event's run.

Trending

However, identifying the correct Grunt isn’t easy. Grunts do not explicitly state their lineup, so you’ll need to interact with as many as possible to find the one using Shadow Snivy.

Also read: Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over preparation guide

Can you get Shadow Snivy via trade?

Unfortunately, Shadow Snivy cannot be obtained through trades, as Shadow Pokemon are locked from trading to maintain game balance.

Also read: Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2025 Collection Challenge and Field Research: Tasks and rewards

How to defeat Shadow Snivy in Pokemon GO

Shadow Snivy is a Grass-type Pokemon, making it vulnerable to Flying, Fire, Bug, Ice, and Poison attacks. Below are some top counters to ensure an easy victory:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent Mega and Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

with Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

with Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega and Shadow Salamence with Fire Fang and Fly

with Fire Fang and Fly Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

with Fire Spin and Overheat Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

with Gust and Fly Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

with Fire Spin and Magma Storm Shadow Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

with Fire Fang and Overheat Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

with Fire Spin and Sky Attack Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Having a strong team with these counters ensures a higher chance of defeating the Grunt and rescuing Shadow Snivy.

Also read: Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2025 Paid Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

Can Shadow Snivy be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Snivy and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, Shadow Snivy can be shiny in Pokemon GO. Shiny Shadow Pokemon are rare, so encountering one adds extra excitement to the grind of battling Team GO Rocket Grunts.

Also read: How to get Shadow Trubbish in GO, and can it be shiny?

Should you purify Shadow Snivy in Pokemon GO?

While purifying Shadow Snivy in Pokemon GO may seem appealing, consider its utility in battles before deciding. Its final evolution, Serperior, has 161 Attack, 204 Defense, and 181 Stamina, ranking 42nd in the Great League.

Keeping Shadow Snivy in its Shadow form can often be more beneficial due to the increased damage output provided by the Shadow bonus.

Also read: GO Shadow Electabuzz raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Shadow Snivy in Pokemon GO is a must-catch during Fashion Week: Taken Over 2025. Whether you’re hunting for its shiny variant or bolstering your Shadow Pokemon roster, this event offers a great opportunity to engage with Team GO Rocket and expand your collection.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨