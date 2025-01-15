How to get Shadow Tepig in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Encountering Shadow Tepig in Pokemon GO during the highly anticipated Fashion Week: Taken Over 2025 event brings fresh opportunities for trainers. This event — running from Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 12 AM local time, to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8 PM local time — marks the return of Team GO Rocket and their infamous leader, Giovanni.

Among the exciting encounters, Shadow Tepig has emerged as a sought-after target for players. Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch Shadow Tepig, its shiny potential, and whether purifying it is worth your Stardust.

How to get Shadow Tepig in Pokemon GO

Tepig as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To catch Shadow Tepig in Pokemon GO during the Fashion Week event, you’ll need to defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts who specialize in Fire-type Pokemon. These Grunts can be encountered at invaded PokeStops or via Team GO Rocket Balloons appearing throughout the event.

However, finding Shadow Tepig is not guaranteed. Grunts do not reveal their exact lineups, meaning you’ll need to battle multiple Grunts to identify one using Shadow Tepig. Pay attention to dialogue hints that might indicate a Fire-type lineup to increase your chances.

Can you get Shadow Tepig via Trade?

No, Shadow Tepig in Pokemon GO cannot be traded. Shadow Pokemon are locked from trading to maintain game balance and preserve their unique mechanics.

How to defeat Shadow Tepig in Pokemon GO

Shadow Tepig in Pokemon GO is a Fire-type Pokemon — making it weak to Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks. Here are some top counters to help you secure a victory:

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

with Mud Shot and Earth Power Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

with Waterfall and Surf Primal or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with Rock Throw and Rock Slide Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow Feraligatr with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands Shadow Crawdaunt with Waterfall and Crabhammer

with Waterfall and Crabhammer Shadow Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with Smack Down and Rock Slide Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Earth Power

with Rock Throw and Earth Power Shadow Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Can Shadow Tepig be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Tepig and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, Shadow Tepig in Pokemon GO can be shiny. Shiny Shadow Pokemon are rare, making their discovery a thrilling experience for any trainer. Keep battling Team GO Rocket Grunts for a chance to encounter this unique variant.

Should you purify Shadow Tepig in Pokemon GO?

Purifying Shadow Tepig in Pokemon GO is a decision that depends on your goals as a trainer. While purification reduces the Stardust cost for powering up and unlocking second moves, it also removes the 20% attack bonus unique to Shadow Pokemon. However, Emboar — Tepig’s final evolution — struggles to find viability in competitive play:

Great League

Emboar’s lack of bulk and inferior moveset makes it largely unviable. It struggles against many meta picks, including Tropius and Meganium, despite typing advantages. Flame Charge offers more consistency than Blast Burn in shielded matchups but fails to make a significant impact due to Emboar’s fragility.

Ultra League

While Blast Burn improves Emboar’s performance, it remains outclassed by meta options. Wins against Grass and Bug-types are expected, but it struggles against Exeggutor and loses to dominant Pokemon like Talonflame. For an off-meta pick, Blaziken is a superior alternative with better moves and energy efficiency.

Shadow Tepig in Pokemon GO is an exciting addition to the Fashion Week: Taken Over event. While it can be shiny and adds to the thrill of Shadow Pokemon hunting, its competitive viability is limited.

Whether you decide to purify it or keep it as a Shadow Pokemon, the choice ultimately depends on your playstyle and collection goals.

