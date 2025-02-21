How to get Sigilyph in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Sigilyph in Pokemon GO is a regional spawn that is usually only available in Egypt, Greece, and Israel. However, this creature can be acquired by trainers worldwide in special events. Its shiny form has become available for the first time with the start of Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City, which began on February 21, 2025, at 9 pm and will end on February 23, 2025, at 5 pm local time. It will also appear during the Global version of the event on March 1 and 2.

This article discusses all the methods to acquire Sigilyph in the AR mobile game.

How to get Sigilyph in Pokemon GO

Sigilyph in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Follow these ways to obtain a Sigilyph in Pokemon GO:

Hatch 10 KM Eggs

Wild encounters

Research tasks

Trade

Hatch 10 KM Eggs

Ticket-holding players can hatch Sigilyph in Pokemon GO from 10 KM Eggs during Tour: Unova - Los Angeles and New Taipei City events. These can be collected by spinning PokeStops. It’s worth pointing out that you may come by this item randomly.

Wild encounters

Sigilyph in Pokemon GO can also be found in the wild but only in Egypt, Greece, and Israel. The Avianoid Pokemon is impossible to find in any other country. Moreover, Niantic has never organized any events that have featured Sigilyph in the wild.

Due to its exclusiveness, it is considered a rare creature in the community, highly sought after by collectors who like to get their hands on scarce Pocket Monsters.

Field Research task

You can get an encounter reward of Sigilyph in Pokemon GO for completing an Enigma Field Research task during GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles and New Taipei City. The task requires you to catch 10 different Pocket Monsters initially discovered in the Unova region.

The Road to Unova: Hatch Timed Research task, which can be purchased for 4.99$ (or an equivalent price in your local currency), rewards encounters with Maractus, Sigilyph, and Bouffalant.

Trade

You can ask your in-game friends to trade a Sigilyph in Pokemon GO with you.

Can Sigilyph be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Sigilyph (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, the Sigilyph can be shiny in Pokemon GO. The Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles and New Taipei City events debuted shiny Sigilyph via 10 KM Egg hatch, with shiny odds of 1-in-64.

