How to get Swim Ring Psyduck in Pokemon GO?

Swim Ring Psyduck in Pokemon GO is debuting during the Pokemon Concierge Celebration Event Pokemon. Running from Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 am until Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 8 pm local time, the event offers multiple ways to encounter this adorable Water-type from Kanto.
Additionally, the event provides a chance to find a shiny variant of the Swim Ring Psyduck, which will expand your collection.
Here’s a complete guide on how you can catch this Psyduck with a floatie during the event.
All the methods to obtain Swim Ring Psyduck in Pokemon GO
1) Wild encounters: Swim Ring Psyduck in Pokemon GO will appear in the wild throughout the event. Keep an eye out while exploring, as you may come across one naturally, with a chance of it being a shiny encounter. Some captures could also have an event-themed background.
2) Field Research tasks: Certain event Field Research missions will reward encounters with the Swim Ring Psyduck, including the possibility of them being shiny variants. These are the missions you need to complete:
- Win a raid
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokemon
3) Event-exclusive Timed Research: The Pokemon Concierge Celebration includes special research paths with multiple Psyduck encounters (Each task provides one Swim Ring Psyduck encounter):
Free Timed Research:
- Take 35 snapshots of wild Pokemon
- Catch 35 Pokemon
Premium Timed Research (USD $4.99 or local equivalent):
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon
- Take a snapshot with your buddy
- Play with your buddy
- Feed your buddy
This means players who purchase the Premium Research gain four extra chances to catch this event-exclusive Pokemon.
4) Trading: As always, trading is another reliable way to obtain Swim Ring Psyduck in Pokemon GO, if you are unable to catch one yourself or you have missed the event.
The Pokemon GO Pokemon Concierge Celebration Event is a fantastic chance to add a fun and unique variant of the iconic derpy and goofy character from Kanto to your collection.
