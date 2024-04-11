How to get Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO and can it be shiny?

You can easily get Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO provided you have a few friends. That said, even if you are alone, getting this Grass- and Fairy-type Legendary monster will not be much of a challenge. Furthermore, if lucky, Tapu Bulu can be shiny in Pokemon GO. With Nature’s Madness now a part of its moveset, you should consider getting this Pokemon for your collection.

This article will teach you everything about getting Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO.

How to get Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO

Tapu Bulu in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a couple of ways to get Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO:

Defeat it in a five-star raid. This is the easiest way of getting Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO.

You can also get the critter by trading with a friend. We have provided a table to help you get an idea of the Stardust requirement for trading Legendary Pokemon in this game.

Friendship Level Trade Discount Shiny and Legendary Pokemon New Caught Good Friends (1 day) 0% 1,000,000 20,000 Great Friends (7 days) 20% 600,000 16,000 Ultra Friends (30 days) 92% 80,000 1,600 Best Friends (90 days) 96% 40,000 800

You can find Tapu Bulu in GO’s Legendary Raids from Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10 am local time through Thursday, April 25, 2024, 10 am local time. It is advisable to have at least two high-level trainers with maxed-out Pokemon for these Tapu Bulu raids.

However, you can solo defeat this Pokemon. We have listed some of the best counters to use against Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO along with their best moveset for the raid:

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move.

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Mega Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move

Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move

Incarnate Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Therian Enamorus with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Toxicroak with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Shadow Victreebel with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Shadow Vileplume with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Toxicroak with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Can Tapu Bulu be shiny in Pokemon GO?

You can get Shiny Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tapu Bulu can be shiny if you are lucky. After defeating the critter in a raid, you will have an encounter with this monster. This battle can give you a Shiny Tapu Bulu if you are lucky.

Being a Legendary Pocket Monster, it will have a shiny rate of 1-in-20. So, you have a chance of getting a Shiny Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO by participating and defeating this monster in 20 raids. This is not guaranteed and the probability of getting a Shiny monster from the raids can be better or worse depending on your Shiny luck in Pokemon GO.

However, it is comparatively easier to get your hands on a Shiny Legendary Pocket Monster compared to Pokemon that enjoy full shiny odds in GO.

