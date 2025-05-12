How to solo defeat Azelf in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

If you wish to solo defeat Azelf in Pokemon GO 5-star raids, you are in luck. The Being of Willpower returns to the game from May 12, 2025, at 10 am local time until 10 am local time on May 25, 2025. It can be locally found in Gyms in the Americas, but remote access is allowed for trainers anywhere in the world.
Azelf is fairly attack-weighted. Therefore, it is possible to take it down as a solo trainer, as long as you have the right conditions, counters, and strategy.
This article covers everything you need to know to solo defeat Azelf in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.
Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Azelf in Pokemon GO 5-star raids
Depending on the moveset the raid boss has, Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam, and Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball are the most reliable creatures for a solo attempt at taking down Azelf as a 5-star raid boss.
In all cases, you'd need a fully powered-up attacker (level 50), and the weather has to be Foggy. Based on simulations, here are all the moveset combinations Azelf can have and the counter you should use for them:
- Extrasensory + Fire Blast - Mega Gengar
- Confusion + Fire Blast - Mega Gengar
- Confusion + Future SIght - N/A
- Extrasensory + Future Sight - Dawn Wings Necrozma
- Confusion + Swift - Dawn Wings Necrozma and Mega Gengar
- Extrasensory + Swift - Dawn Wings Necrozma and Mega Gengar
Prepare your battle party before you try to solo defeat Azelf in Pokemon GO raids. Participate in the fight from a place where you'll have a decent network, as the results will be very close and contingent on making the most of every second.
Ideally, you should use either of the creatures, depending on the moveset you are dealing with. As for strategy, keep attacking until your HP runs low. At this stage, pause the battle to heal your attacker using a Max Potion to maximize time efficiency. Repeat this process until the raid boss faints. Have a second creature in your squad as a backup, so you don't faint and end up wasting time.
That is everything you need to know to solo defeat Azelf in Pokemon GO.
In other news, Mesprit raids and Uxie raids are also available right now.
