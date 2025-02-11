How to solo defeat Dhelmise in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Players wishing to solo defeat Dhelmise in Pokemon GO 3-star raids would be happy to know that the feat is achievable and relatively easy. As long as you have the appropriate counters, you can take down this Pocket Monster without breaking a sweat. It will appear in raid battles during the Beloved Buddies event, which goes on from February 11 - 15, 2025.
This article highlights the best counters and strategies you should employ to solo defeat Dhelmise in Pokemon GO 3-star raids.
Best counters to solo defeat Dhelmise in Pokemon GO 3-star raids
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Dhelmise is so frail as a raid boss that the top Flying-, Fire-, Ghost-, and Dark-type creatures can take it down on their own at as low as level 20. Therefore, if you are a proficient trainer and possess a critter of level 40 and above, the task will be easier than ever for you.
Also read: Candela or Arlo: Which path should you choose in Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research?
The following are the top counters you can use while attempting to solo defeat Dhelmise in Pokemon GO 3-star raids:
- Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly
- Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball
- Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
Also read: Pokemon Presents 2025 leaks
Besides, there are a wide variety of creatures who can help you achieve this feat. Take a look at the Dhelmise's stats and attributes, and you will understand why this fight is so straightforward:
- Combat Power: 20,725
- Attack: 233
- Defense: 179
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Astonish and Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Heavy Slam, Power Whip, and Shadow Ball
Best strategy to solo defeat Dhelmise in Pokemon GO 3-star raids
To take down Dhelmise on your own, prepare a battle party beforehand. Prioritize using Dark-, Flying-, and Fire-type Pocket Monsters as they will resist the raid boss' attacks, increasing their survivability.
Also read: Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies preparation guide
Once inside the battle, go through your entire battle party one by one, switching out just before the attacker faints. This will help you save Revives. The entire process should take between 100 and 150 seconds, depending on the level of the counters you are using.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨