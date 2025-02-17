How to solo defeat Fletchinder in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Fletchinder in Pokemon GO is a Fire- and Flying-type that serves as the middle evolution of the Fletchling line. While not the toughest 3-star raid boss in the game, it can still pose a challenge for unprepared trainers. With a relatively high Attack stat and access to strong Fire- and Flying-type moves, Fletchinder can quickly take down weak counters.
However, its low Defense and vulnerability to Rock-type moves make it quite easy to defeat if you have the right Pokemon. This guide will cover the best counters and strategies to help you solo defeat Fletchinder in Pokemon GO raids.
How to defeat Fletchinder in Pokemon GO Raids solo
Fletchinder Raid Boss Stats:
- Combat Power: 10,733
- Attack: 145
- Defense: 110
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
Fletchinder's moveset:
- Fast Attacks: Ember, Peck, and Steel Wing
- Charged Attacks: Heat Wave, Aerial Ace, Flame Charge, and Fly
Weaknesses and resistances:
- Takes increased damage from: Water- (160%), Electric- (160%), and Rock-types (256%)
- Takes reduced damage from (63%): Fairy-, Fighting-, Fire-, Ground- and Steel-type moves
- Takes reduced damage from (39%): Grass- and Bug-type moves
Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For best results, it's advised for the recommended Pokemon below to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP to successfully clear the raid on their own.
Best counters for Fletchinder in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play
To efficiently take down Fletchinder in Pokemon GO, Rock-type Pokemon with strong Rock-type moves are the best choice due to their 256% effectiveness. Here are the top options:
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide: The best overall counter due to its high Attack.
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker: Extremely powerful with good bulk.
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide: A top-tier Mega evolution for Rock-types.
- Shadow Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam: Strong offensive choice with high bulk.
- Mega and Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge: Great options that combine durability with strong Rock moves.
Additional solo counters for Fletchinder in Pokemon GO raids based on weather boosts
If weather conditions such as Partly Cloudy (boosting Rock moves) or Rainy (boosting Water and Electric moves) are in play, these Pokemon can also perform well against Fletchinder:
- Mega and Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam
- Shadow Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Mega and Shadow Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Shadow Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Stone Edge
- Shadow Golem with Rock Throw and Stone Edge
- Shadow Archeops with Wing Attack and Ancient Power
- Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Shadow Sudowoodo with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam
- Shadow Kleavor with Quick Attack and Rock Slide
- Lycanroc - Midday with Rock Throw and Stone Edge
- Aurorus with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam
- Shadow Crustle with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Landorus with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
Tips for soloing Fletchinder in Pokemon GO
- Use Rock-type Pokemon: Fletchinder’s extreme weakness to Rock-type moves makes them the best counters.
- Optimize your battle team: Use Pokemon with Smack Down, Rock Throw, or Rock Slide as their primary moves.
- Consider weather effects: Partly Cloudy weather boosts Rock-type moves, making it easier to take Fletchinder down solo.
- Dodge Charged Attacks: If using glass-cannon Pokemon like Rampardos, dodging moves like Heat Wave can increase survivability.
- Power up your Pokemon: Shadow and Mega Pokemon provide a significant damage boost and can make the raid easier.
With the right Pokemon and strategy, soloing a Fletchinder in Pokemon GO raids is very achievable. Stick to high-DPS Rock-type attackers, take advantage of weather boosts when available, and dodge where necessary to ensure a smooth battle.
