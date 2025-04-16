  • home icon
How to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 16, 2025 00:27 GMT
How to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO
How to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

If you wish to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO 3-star raids you are in luck as it will be a walk in the park — as long as you come prepared. These challenges will be available from 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, and ends at 8 pm local time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

This article covers all the best counters and strategies you need to take down Floragato in Pokemon GO 3-star raids on your own.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

To take down Floragato 3-star raids in Pokemon GO on your own, you should use creatures that deal super-effective damage and resist Floragato's moves. This makes Fire-types and Poison-types the best options — especially if you have low-level (less than 30) counters.

Additionally, Mega Rayquaza and Mega Salamence, both Dragon- and Flying-types are well equipped to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO 3-star raids easily if the creature doesn't have Charm and Play Rough as its moveset.

Floragato in the anime (Image via TPC)

Here are the best options to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO if this is the case:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow BlazikenFire SpinBlast Burn
Mega Charizard Y or XFire SpinBlast Burn
Shadow HeatranFire SpinMagma Storm
Shadow ChandelureFire SpinOverheat
ReshiramFire FangFusion Flare
Mega GengarLickSludge Bomb
Mega/Shadow GengarLickSludge Bomb
Mega BeedrillPoison JabSludge Bomb
NihilegoPoison JabSludge Bomb
NaganadelPoison JabSludge Bomb
If you have level 30+ counters, your list of options is endless, and includes (but is not limited to) the following:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
White KyuremIce FangIce Burn
Black KyuremDragon TailFreeze Shock
Shadow MamoswinePowder SnowAvalanche
Shadow WeavileIce ShardAvalanche
KyuremDragon BreathGlaciate
Galarian DarmanitanIce FangAvalanche
Mega/Regular RayquazaAir SlashDragon Ascent
Shadow MoltresAir SlashSky Attack
Shadow StaraptorGustFly
Shadow Ho-OhExtrasensoryBrave Bird
YveltalGustOblivion Wing
Mega HeracrossStruggle BugMegahorn
Mega/Shadow PinsirBug BiteX-Scissor
Mega/Shadow ScizorFury CutterX-Scissor
PheromosaBug BiteBug Buzz
VolcaronaBug BiteBug Buzz
Build a team consisting of these creatures and utilize weather boost to get past the battle even faster. The types that deal super-effective damage to Floragato are boosted by the following weathers:

  • Bug - Rainy
  • Fire - Sunny/Clear
  • Flying - Windy
  • Ice - Snowy
  • Poison - Cloudy

When you attempt to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO, make sure to go in with a strong network connection and healing items. If you follow these basic rules, all you need to do is keep tapping the screen and before you know it, you would have conquered this raid boss.

Defeating this raid boss during the Pokemon Horizons celebrations event will give you a Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
