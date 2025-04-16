How to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

If you wish to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO 3-star raids you are in luck as it will be a walk in the park — as long as you come prepared. These challenges will be available from 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, and ends at 8 pm local time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

This article covers all the best counters and strategies you need to take down Floragato in Pokemon GO 3-star raids on your own.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

To take down Floragato 3-star raids in Pokemon GO on your own, you should use creatures that deal super-effective damage and resist Floragato's moves. This makes Fire-types and Poison-types the best options — especially if you have low-level (less than 30) counters.

Additionally, Mega Rayquaza and Mega Salamence, both Dragon- and Flying-types are well equipped to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO 3-star raids easily if the creature doesn't have Charm and Play Rough as its moveset.

Floragato in the anime (Image via TPC)

Here are the best options to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO if this is the case:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y or X Fire Spin Blast Burn Shadow Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Mega Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Mega/Shadow Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Nihilego Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Naganadel Poison Jab Sludge Bomb

If you have level 30+ counters, your list of options is endless, and includes (but is not limited to) the following:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move White Kyurem Ice Fang Ice Burn Black Kyurem Dragon Tail Freeze Shock Shadow Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Shadow Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Kyurem Dragon Breath Glaciate Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Mega/Regular Rayquaza Air Slash Dragon Ascent Shadow Moltres Air Slash Sky Attack Shadow Staraptor Gust Fly Shadow Ho-Oh Extrasensory Brave Bird Yveltal Gust Oblivion Wing Mega Heracross Struggle Bug Megahorn Mega/Shadow Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega/Shadow Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Volcarona Bug Bite Bug Buzz

Build a team consisting of these creatures and utilize weather boost to get past the battle even faster. The types that deal super-effective damage to Floragato are boosted by the following weathers:

Bug - Rainy

Fire - Sunny/Clear

Flying - Windy

Ice - Snowy

Poison - Cloudy

When you attempt to solo defeat Floragato in Pokemon GO, make sure to go in with a strong network connection and healing items. If you follow these basic rules, all you need to do is keep tapping the screen and before you know it, you would have conquered this raid boss.

Defeating this raid boss during the Pokemon Horizons celebrations event will give you a Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO.

