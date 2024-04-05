How to solo defeat Galarian Weezing in Pokemon GO 3-star raids?

Galarian Weezing is featured in Pokemon GO 3-star raids as part of the Sizeable Surprises event, prompting trainers to wonder how the Pokemon can be beaten solo. It has appeared several times as a 3-star raid boss. The Poison Gas Pokemon debuted in the game at the Galarain Weezing event in 2019. Its shiny form is also available to catch in this raid, but you’ve got to get lucky to get it.

You can easily take Galarian Weezing down with a group of two trainers. However, those wanting to attempt this battle on their own can read this article, which details everything you need to know about this Pokemon.

Guide to beating Galarian Weezing in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Galarian Weezing in the mobile game (Image via TPC)

To defeat Galarian Weezing in the game as an individual, you need to exploit its type weaknesses. It is a dual Poison and Fairy-type Pokemon. So, it is weak to Ground, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks and resists Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Dark, Fairy, and Grass-type attacks. Solo trainers must capitalize on the creature’s vulnerability and build counters.

In a 3-star Raid Battle, Galarian Weezing’s Combat Power (CP) will be extremely high compared to its Max CP in Pokemon GO. So, its CP would be 16512, and its HP would be 3000. In the game, it boasts an Attack of 174, Defense of 197, and Stamina of 163.

While challenging Galarian Weezing, you should note that it can use Tackle and Fairy Wind as its Fast Attacks. On the other hand, Hyper Beam, Sludge, Play Rough, Overheat, and Brutal Swing are its Charged Attack options. Therefore, your counters should be strong enough to take hits from these moves.

Also, you should remember to dodge Galarain Weezing Charged Attacks since moves like Hyper Beam and Overheat deal significant damage.

The Poison Gas Pokemon in Pokemon GO has the power to land powerful hits on your counters. Thus, you should carry Max Revives to heal fainted Pokemon.

Counters to defeat Galarian Weezing in Pokemon GO alone

Ideal counters for this Pokemon (Image via TPC)

You can utilize the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect to inflict heavy damage. Moves with STAB potential can deal 1.2x damage; however, the Pokemon and moves must be of the same type.

Counters to take down Galarian Weezing:

Primal Ground: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut and Psy Strike Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Dialga: Metal Claw and Iron Head Mamoswine: Mud Slap and Horsepower Rhyperior: Mud Slap and Earth Power

Check out other Pokemon GO guides: