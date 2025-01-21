How to solo defeat Lumineon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Lumineon in Pokemon GO makes its presence felt as a 3-star raid boss. The Water-type Neon Pokemon is known for its vibrant and glowing fins, often swimming under the radar compared to its more formidable aquatic counterparts. Despite its relatively modest power, Lumineon poses a decent challenge for solo raiders, especially those without the right counters.

To secure victory, you’ll need to plan your team carefully, exploiting its key weaknesses while countering its strengths. Lumineon’s move pool and decent bulk can surprise unprepared trainers, so knowledge of its vulnerabilities is essential.

In this guide, we’ll break down the best counters and strategies to help you successfully defeat Lumineon on your own.

How to defeat Lumineon in Pokemon GO Raids solo

Lumineon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Water-type

Water-type Combat Power (CP): 12,812

12,812 Attack: 142

142 Defense: 170

170 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Waterfall

Water Gun and Waterfall Charged Attacks: Blizzard, Water Pulse and Silver Wind

Blizzard, Water Pulse and Silver Wind Weaknesses: As a pure Water-type Pokemon, Lumineon takes 160% damage from Electric- and Grass-type moves.

As a pure Water-type Pokemon, Lumineon takes from moves. Resistances: Lumineon resists Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water attacks, taking only 63% damage from them.

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and results may vary. For best results, it's advised for the recommended Pokemon below to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP to successfully clear the raid solo.

Best counters for Lumineon in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Best counters for Lumineon raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To solo Lumineon in Pokemon GO efficiently, focus on Pokemon with strong Electric- or Grass-type moves. Here are some top choices:

Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant: Sceptile's blistering speed and powerful Grass-type moves make it a top choice for cutting through Lumineon’s bulk.

with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant: Sceptile's blistering speed and powerful Grass-type moves make it a top choice for cutting through Lumineon’s bulk. Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge: With one of the highest Electric-type DPS outputs, Shadow Electivire deals massive damage.

with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge: With one of the highest Electric-type DPS outputs, Shadow Electivire deals massive damage. Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade: Kartana is a Grass-type powerhouse, shredding through Water-types like Lumineon effortlessly.

with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade: Kartana is a Grass-type powerhouse, shredding through Water-types like Lumineon effortlessly. Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge: Shadow Raikou combines solid bulk with exceptional Electric-type offense.

with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge: Shadow Raikou combines solid bulk with exceptional Electric-type offense. Mega or Shadow Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge: Manectric is a great option if you prefer a mix of speed and strength.

Additional solo counters for Lumineon in Pokemon GO raids based on weather boosts

If weather conditions favor certain types, consider these alternatives for an extra edge over Lumineon in Pokemon GO:

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge

with Thunder Shock and Discharge Shadow Magnezone with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

with Volt Switch and Wild Charge Thundurus Therian with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Mega or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Shadow Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

with Spark and Wild Charge Shaymin - Sky with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Thunderbolt

with Psycho Cut and Thunderbolt Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant Mega or Shadow Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

with Vine Whip and Power Whip Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

with Vine Whip and Power Whip Shadow Alola Golem with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

with Volt Switch and Wild Charge Roserade with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot Shadow Zebstrika with Spark and Wild Charge

Tips for soloing Lumineon

Prioritize Electric and Grass Pokemon: While Lumineon in Pokemon GO may not be the toughest raid you face, keep Grass- and Electric-types in your team for a smoother win.

While Lumineon in Pokemon GO may not be the toughest raid you face, keep Grass- and Electric-types in your team for a smoother win. Watch out for Blizzard and Silver Wind: If Lumineon knows Blizzard or Silver Wind, Grass-type counters will struggle due to the move’s super-effective damage.

If Lumineon knows Blizzard or Silver Wind, Grass-type counters will struggle due to the move’s super-effective damage. Leverage weather boosts: Rainy weather buffs Electric-types and Sunny weather enhances Grass-types.

Rainy weather buffs Electric-types and Sunny weather enhances Grass-types. Prepare for bulk: While Lumineon’s attack stat isn’t the highest, its decent defense and HP mean the battle may take time. As such, ensure your counters are well-leveled and equipped with optimal moves.

While Lumineon’s attack stat isn’t the highest, its decent defense and HP mean the battle may take time. As such, ensure your counters are well-leveled and equipped with optimal moves. Dodge charged attacks: If possible, dodging Lumineon’s charged moves can significantly increase your Pokemon’s survival time, especially against Blizzard.

With the right strategy and team, soloing Lumineon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids is an achievable task. By exploiting its weaknesses with strong Electric- and Grass-types and preparing for its moveset, you’ll emerge victorious and add this glowing beauty to your collection.

