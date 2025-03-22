How to solo defeat Mega Pinsir in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

You can solo defeat Mega Pinsir in Pokemon GO Mega Raids when it appears in raids from March 22 to 31, 2025. The creature is a formidable Bug- and Flying-type that has been in the game since May 2023. It boasts an impressive 47,614 CP as a Mega Raid boss and hits hard with its STAB Bug-type moves.

This article covers everything you need to know to solo defeat Mega Pinsir in Pokemon GO Mega Raids.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Mega Pinsir in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

The best counters to take down Mega Pinsir on your own are

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Mega Pinsir in the anime (Image via TPC)

These creatures should be powered up to Level 40 for the best results — but you can get away with some of them being Level 30 or 35 too. Additionally, you can't use more than one Mega Evolution in your strategy in one go, so choose the one with the best IVs and stats for the challenge.

Other than Mega Rayquaza — which has absurdly high stats — the other creatures are Rock-types. Being a Bug- and Flying-type, Mega Pinsir takes double super-effective damage from these moves. Therefore, leverage this advantage when you attempt to solo defeat Mega Pinsir in Pokemon GO.

Partly Cloudy weather boosts the damage of Rock-type moves. If you notice such weather conditions, you can also use creatures at a slightly lower level to achieve the feat. Do note that the quicker you can take down the raid boss, the greater the amount of Mega Energy you will obtain.

If you only have one of the aforementioned attackers powered up, use the relobbying tactic to get the job done. Attack with your best counter to Mega Pinsir in Pokemon GO, and pause the battle before it faints to heal it fully. Continue this until the raid boss faints to successfully solo defeat Mega Pinsir in Pokemon GO.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

