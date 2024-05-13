To solo defeat Palpitoad in Pokemon GO, you must challenge it alone while it is featured in three-star raids. Palpitoad is a Water- and Ground-type monster with a max Combat Power stat of 9,554 as a three-star raid boss. It will have access to moves like Mud Shot, Bubble, Earth Power, Water Pulse, and more.

This article will review everything you need to know to be effective against and solo defeat Palpitoad in Pokemon GO.

Is it hard to solo defeat Palpitoad in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids?

Palpitoad in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned above, Palpitoad is a Water- and Ground-type Pocket Monster. Consequently, this creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Grass (2.56x damage)

Thanks to its Water and Ground elemental typing, Palpitoad is resistant to the following types of monsters:

Fire

Electric

Rock

Poison

Steel

As a 3-star Water- and Ground-type raid boss, Palpitoad will have an attack stat of 128 and a defense stat of 109.

As stated above, it can access moves like:

Mud Shot (Ground-type move)

Bubble (Water-type move)

Earth Power (Ground-type move)

Water Pulse (Water-type move)

Sludge Wave (Poison-type move)

As a three-star raid boss, this monster does not have impressive stats. With a Combat Power of 9,554, you won't find it hard to solo defeat Palpitoad in Pokemon GO's three-star raids.

This raid boss also does not have good attack or defense stats. So, it won't hit hard or tank your attacks well. If you have the right set of counters, you can easily take Palpitod down in Pokemon GO's three-star raids.

How to solo defeat Palpitoad in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids

Expand Tweet

For this raid boss, you must have a raid party with maxed-out or high-level Grass-type Pokemon.

Here are some recommended counters you can use against this Togetic:

Mega Sceptile

Kartana

Mega Venusaur

Zarude

Shadow Sceptile

Shadow Tangrowth

Shadow Venusaur

Shadow Torterra

Shadow Exeggutor

Shadow Victreebel

Chesnaught

Meowscarada

Shadow Porygon-Z

Having access to the right counters to use against Palpitoad is your best bet at a solo raid against this beast. So, if you want to solo defeat Palpitoad in Pokemon GO, take powerful Grass-type creatures in your raid party. Palpitoad's double weakness to monsters of this typing will allow you to do a lot of damage to this raid boss.

Furthermore, you need to dodge the attacks coming from this raid boss. Palpitoad has access to Poison-type moves. This can be detrimental to your Grass-type counters. So, learn the attack pattern of the raid boss and dodge the Charged moves.