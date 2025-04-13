How to solo defeat Passimian in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles

To solo defeat Passimian in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles, you must target it using the best counters and exploiting its weaknesses. The creature can be taken down by a single trainer. It will be available daily from 6 am to 9 pm local time in Power Spots near you from April 14 to 20, 2025.

Ad

This article covers the best counters and strategy to take down Passimian Max Battles on your own.

Best counters and strategies to solo defeat Passimian in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles

Dynamax Passimian in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

There are two optimal strategies to follow when trying to solo defeat Passimian in Pokemon GO. They are:

Ad

Trending

1) Gengar tank + Metagross attacker

For this strategy, utilize the triple Fighting-type resist on Gengar to absorb Passimian's attack and deal neutral damage with Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball. When the Dynamax Phase comes, bring out Metagross and use three Max Mindstorms. Repeat this process until the Power Spot boss faints.

Also read: How to get Passimian in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

This strategy can be accomplished using a powered-up STAB Max Airstream user as well. For information on some of the best contenders for this role, check out the next section.

Ad

2) Full Flying team

For this strategy, you must utilize your bulkiest Flying-type creature as your tank. Have two of these on your team. For the attacker, use the one with the highest stat and level in your collection.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates

Switch between your tanks and attacker as the battle wears on. You are likely to require two tanks for this strategy. Considering everything, here are the best Flying-type attackers to solo defeat Passimian in Pokemon GO:

Ad

Dynamax Moltres with Wing Attack (Max Airstream) and Sky Attack

with Wing Attack (Max Airstream) and Sky Attack Dynamax Charizard with Air Slash/Wing Attack (Max Airstream) and Blast Burn

with Air Slash/Wing Attack (Max Airstream) and Blast Burn Dynamax Unfeazant with Air Slash (Max Airstream) and Sky Attack

Both these teams need you to face a Passimian that knows only Fighting-type moves. If it has Brutal Swing as either of its attacks, quit the battle and rejoin to reroll the moves.

Additionally, your attackers and tanks should be level 30+ to be on the safe side. Although the 400 MP entry cost is refunded if you are unable to solo defeat Passimian in Pokemon GO, you still end up wasting time.

Ad

For more details, check out our in-depth Pokemon GO Passimian Max Battle guide.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨