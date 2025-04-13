Pokemon GO Passimian Max Battle guide: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

A Pokemon GO Passimian Max Battle guide will help trainers conquer this Fighting-type Power Spot boss. The creature, which hails originally from the Alola region of Gen VII made its debut during the Max Monday event of April 7, 2025. Starting April 14, it will be available for a week, from 6 am to 9 pm local time daily.

This article covers everything you need to know to take down 3-star Passimian Max Battles in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Dynamax Passimian weaknesses

Passimian, being a mono-fighting-type creature is weak to the following types:

Flying

Psychic

Fairy

Passimian in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

So far, there are no creatures that can deal Fairy-type Max Attack damage in Pokemon GO. Therefore, you are best off using creatures with Flying-type or Psychic-type attacks against Passmian Max Battles.

Here are the most effective Max Attacks you should look to use:

Max Mindstorm

Max Aistream

Max Starfall (not available)

Best counters to Pokemon GO Passimian Max Battles

The best counters to Passimian as a Power Spot boss in Pokemon GO are Dynamax Metagross with Zen Headbutt (Max Mindstorm) and Psychic, Dynamax Moltres with Wing Attack (Max Airstream) and Sky Attack, and Dynamax Charizard with Air Slash/Wing Attack (Max Airstream) and Blast Burn.

Other viable options include the following:

Unfeazant with Air Slash (Max Airstream) and Sky Attack

Gigantamax Gengar with Shadow Claw (G-Max Terror) and Shadow Ball

Dynamax Venusaur with Vine Whip (Max Overgrowth) and Frenzy Plant

Dynamax Rillaboom with Razor Leaf (Max Overgrowth) and Grass Knot

Dynamax Blastoise with Water Gun (Max Geyser) and Hydro Cannon

Dynamax Inteleon with Water Gun (Max Geyser) and Surf

Dynamax Toxtricity with Spark (Max Lightning) and Wild Charge

Gigantamax Toxtricity with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock) and Wild Charge

Can you solo defeat Dynamax Passimian in Pokemon GO?

Yes, it is possible to take down Passimian in 3-star Max Battles on your own. Check out our guide on defeating Passimian solo.

Shiny odds from Dynamax Passimian Max Battles

Passimian shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

There is a 1-in-64 chance of finding a Shiny Dynamax Passimian when you take down the Power Spot boss. This, however, doesn't guarantee that you will find a shiny variant for taking down 64 Max Battles.

Dynamax Passimian 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

Hundo Dynamax Passimian from Passimian Max Battles will have 1,722 CP without weather boost and 2,166 CP if the weather is cloudy at the time of the encounter.

The following is the CP range you can catch it in, depending on the weather:

No weather boost: 1,654 - 1,733 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,654 - 1,733 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Cloudy): 2,068 - 2,166 CP CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Dynamax Passimian stats and moves

Attack: 222

222 Defense: 160

160 Stamina: 225

225 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Rock Smash, Counter, (Max Knuckle) Take Down (Max Strike)

Rock Smash, Counter, (Max Knuckle) Take Down (Max Strike) Charged Attacks: Brick Break, Close Combat, Superpower, and Brutal Swing

Brick Break, Close Combat, Superpower, and Brutal Swing Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL

FAQ

1) What is the best Pokemon to beat Passimian Max Battles?

Dynamax Moltres is the best Pokemon to challenge Passimian Max Battles with because it resists Fighting-type damage and deals super-effective damage.

2) Is Dynamax Passimian a strong Pokemon?

Yes, Dynamax Passimian is nearly as strong as Dynamax Machamp, which is the strongest Fighting-type non-Gigantamax attacker.

