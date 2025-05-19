How to solo defeat Ribombee in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Ribombee in Pokemon GO may look delicate, but underestimating this Bug/Fairy-type Pokemon in a 3-star raid can lead to a quick defeat. While it doesn’t boast enormous stats, its combination of type resistances and tricky move pool can be a challenge for unprepared players.

Whether you are trying to fill out your Pokedex, completing a challenge, or simply enjoying raid soloing, the defeat of Ribombee in Pokemon GO needs tactical counter selection and good strategy.

Pokemon GO Ribombee solo raid guide

Ribombee as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Ribombee in Pokemon GO is a dual Bug/Fairy-type, making it weak to several common types.

Ribombee is weak to the following types:

Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock, and Steel.

Ribombee resists the following types:

Bug, Dark, Grass, Ground (37.5% damage reduction)

(37.5% damage reduction) Dragon, Fighting (60.9% damage reduction)

Using these types in a solo raid is inefficient and should be avoided

Understanding Ribombee’s move pool helps you prepare for how your Pokemon might fare defensively. It has access to the following:

Fast attacks: Charm, Fairy Wind and Struggle Bug

Charm, Fairy Wind and Struggle Bug Charged attacks: Bug Buzz, Dazzling Gleam and Draining Kiss

These Fairy-type moves can deal heavy damage to Dragons, Fighters, and Dark-types, so adjust your team accordingly to avoid unnecessary losses.

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and results may vary. For the best results, the recommended Pokemon should have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP.

Best counters for Ribombee in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Some best counters to Ribombee in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When weather boosts aren't in play, the most effective counters focus on Ribombee’s core weaknesses. These top-tier Pokemon not only resist its attacks but also deliver strong, fast damage:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent: As a powerful part Flying-type attacker, Mega Rayquaza hits Ribombee’s Flying weakness hard. Dragon Ascent does massive damage and is one of the best choices for this raid.

with and As a powerful part Flying-type attacker, Mega Rayquaza hits Ribombee’s Flying weakness hard. Dragon Ascent does massive damage and is one of the best choices for this raid. Necrozma (Dusk Mane) with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike: This part Steel-type Legendary resists Fairy-type moves and provides steady, high Steel-type damage.

with and This part Steel-type Legendary resists Fairy-type moves and provides steady, high Steel-type damage. Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn: A Fire-type raid staple, Mega Charizard Y's STAB Fire-type damage and high Bug-type resistance make it a secure and potent option.

with and A Fire-type raid staple, Mega Charizard Y's STAB Fire-type damage and high Bug-type resistance make it a secure and potent option. Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn: Blaziken adds heavy Fire-type pressure and has fast charging, high-damage output that melts through Ribombee’s defenses quickly.

with and Blaziken adds heavy Fire-type pressure and has fast charging, high-damage output that melts through Ribombee’s defenses quickly. Mega or Shadow Salamence with Fire Fang and Fly: Combining Fire and Flying moves, Salamence is powerful as well as capable. Fly, specifically, receives a damage increase from Flying-type STAB.

Additional solo counters for Ribombee in Pokemon GO raids, based on weather boosts

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Zacian - Crowned Sword with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Shadow Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn

Blacephalon with Incinerate and Mystical Fire

Shadow Entei with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Tips for soloing Ribombee in Pokemon GO

Time your dodges: If you’re using glass cannon Pokemon like Shadow variants, dodging charged attacks like Dazzling Gleam can help them survive longer.

If you’re using glass cannon Pokemon like Shadow variants, dodging charged attacks like Dazzling Gleam can help them survive longer. Prioritize STAB moves: Use Pokemon with STAB to ensure maximum damage.

Use Pokemon with STAB to ensure maximum damage. Avoid resisted types: Using types that Ribombee in Pokemon GO resists will prolong the battle unnecessarily. It shrugs off those attacks easily.

Using types that Ribombee in Pokemon GO resists will prolong the battle unnecessarily. It shrugs off those attacks easily. Use Mega or Shadow Pokemon first: Start the raid with your strongest damage dealers to quickly reduce Ribombee’s HP and set a strong pace.

Start the raid with your strongest damage dealers to quickly reduce Ribombee’s HP and set a strong pace. Keep Revives handy: If your team gets wiped, a quick revive and re-entry with high DPS counters can still turn the tide.

With the right preparation and counter selection, Ribombee in Pokemon GO becomes a straightforward solo raid. Keep an eye on its moveset, avoid its resistances, and strike hard with high-damage Fire, Flying, or Steel-type Pokemon to secure a win and add this charming little bug to your collection.

