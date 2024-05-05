You can solo defeat Seviper in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids if you have strong Ground and Psychic-type counters in your raid party. This is not a common spawn in Pokemon GO. Thus, if you do not have this monster in your account, you can get it registered in your Pokedex by defeating it in the raids.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know to solo defeat Seviper in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids, including some of the best counters for this raid boss.

Is it difficult to solo defeat Seviper in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids?

Seviper is a Poison-type Pokemon. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Ground (160% increased damage)

Psychic (160% increased damage)

This Pokemon is resistant to the following types of monsters:

Fairy

Grass

As a 3-star Poison-type Raid boss, Seviper has decent stats with an attack stat of 196 and a defense stat of 118. It comes with a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 14,600 and has access to a diverse set of moves like Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Crunch, and Wrap.

While it has two moves that enjoy Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), Seviper lacks the attack to stat. Hence, it will not be difficult to solo defeat Seviper in Pokemon GO.

How to solo defeat Seviper in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

For this Poison-type Pokemon, you must have maxed-out or high-level Ground- and Psychic-type Pokemon in your raid party. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this Seviper:

Primal Groudon

Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Alakazam

Mega Garchomp

Mega Latios

Shadow Groudon

Mega Gardevoir

Unbound Hoopa

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Latios

Groudon

Shadow Gallade

As mentioned, Seviper will come with a low Combat Power (CP) stat of 14,600 as a 3-star Raid Boss. Its low CP is accompanied by subpar base stats. As a result, even if you are alone, you can easily solo defeat Seviper in Pokemon GO.

Be mindful of the Charged attacks coming from this raid boss, as getting hit by one could spell disaster for the Pokemon you are fighting with. Dodging Seviper’s attacks is as important as having good counters to this raid boss.

