How to solo defeat Shuckle in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Trainers aiming to solo defeat Shuckle in Pokemon GO regardless of weather conditions should use a high-level Dusk Mane Necrozma that knows Shadow Claw, Dark Pulse, and Sunsteel Strike. However, for some specific weather conditions like Partly Cloudy and Rainy, there are some other options, albeit limited, that can be used to counter Shuckle. As such, getting your hands on the counters mentioned in this article is essential if you want to solo defeat this Pokemon.

Here is everything you need to know to beat Shuckle in Pokemon GO on your own.

Best strategy and counters to solo defeat Shuckle in Pokemon GO

Shuckle, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When Shuckle appears in three-star raids, it has a combat power (CP) of 3,892 and an HP of 3,600. Thanks to its remarkable Defense stat of 396, it can absorb hits from various attacks. Notably, Shuckle takes neutral damage from thirteen different types of moves.

All Level 50 counters for Shuckle raids:

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

If you possess one of these four creatures at Level 50, you can indeed solo defeat Shuckle in Pokemon GO. Dusk Mane Necrozma is the best choice for this endeavor. Following this in terms of greater total damage output and the time required to win Shuckle's three-star raids, the other strong options are Primal Kyogre, Shadow Rampardos, and Shadow Kyogre.

Primal Kyogre or its shadow variant are your best bets when facing Shuckle in Rainy weather, which boosts their combat power. On the other hand, if its raids take place in Partly Cloudy weather, Shadow Rampardos is the one and only Pokemon you should use to take on Shuckle.

Dusk Mane Necrozma is the most appropriate choice to solo defeat Shuckle in Pokemon GO raids in general. However, it can only be obtained by fusing Solgaleo and Necrozma using 1000 Solar Energy.

As a three-star Raid Boss, Pokemon GO Shuckle has the following stats and moves:

Combat power : 3,898

Attack : 17

: 17 Defense : 396

: 396 Stamina : 3,600 HP

: 3,600 HP Fast Attacks : Rock Throw and Struggle Bug

: Rock Throw and Struggle Bug Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Rock Blast, and Gyro Ball

All the provided counters barely manage to solo defeat Shuckle in Pokemon GO within 180 seconds. So, be sure to dodge its Charged Attacks to prevent losing a significant amount of HP. Moreover, do consider stocking up on healing items (Revive and Max Revive) to heal your counters.

