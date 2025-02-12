How to trade in Pokemon GO

In order to exchange Pokemon with their friends, Trainers can simply trade in Pokemon GO. This feature is great for completing your Pokedex and obtaining high-IV Pokemon or ones with exclusive moves. However, there are specific requirements and limitations when it comes to trading, including Stardust costs, friendship levels, and proximity restrictions.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the entire process of trading in Pokemon GO, including how to perform a trade, Special Trade rules, and useful tips to maximize your experience.

Steps to trade in Pokemon GO

Trade as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Meet a friend in person: Trading in Pokemon GO requires both players to be physically near each other. You must be within close range to initiate and complete a trade. Once you and your friend are in the same location, open your Friend List to start the process.

2) Navigate to the trading screen: To access the trading feature, follow these steps:

Tap your Trainer Profile in the Map View.

in the Map View. Select the Friends tab at the top.

tab at the top. Choose the friend you want to trade with from your Friend List.

Tap the "Trade" button to enter the trading interface.

3) Select a Pokemon to trade: Once both players are in the trading session, you can choose a Pokemon to trade. Before confirming the selection, you can view details such as CP, HP, and other stats. Keep in mind that these stats will change once the trade is completed. The new CP and HP will fall within a given range and are influenced by your friendship level.

Additionally, trading certain Pokemon can reduce the amount of Candy required for their evolution.

After selecting a Pokemon, tap the "Next" button to proceed.

4) Confirm the trade: After both players have selected a Pokemon, a confirmation screen will appear. The amount of Stardust required for the trade will be displayed. Additionally, you’ll see the amount of Candy earned from the trade, which depends on the distance between where the two Pokemon were originally caught — the farther the distance, the more Candy received.

Tap the "Confirm" button to finalize the trade in Pokemon GO.

Special Trades in Pokemon GO

Special trade as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not all trades are equal. Some Pokemon fall under the category of Special Trades, which require more Stardust and are limited to one per day. Special Trades include:

Pokemon not yet registered in your Pokedex

Legendary Pokemon

Shiny Pokemon

Ultra Beasts

Regional, costumed, and Unown Pokemon

Pokemon with unique features, such as those with Location Cards

Trade in Pokemon GO: Restrictions

Only players at Level 10 or higher can trade in Pokemon GO.

can trade in Pokemon GO. Certain Pokemon, like Mythical Pokemon (for example Mew), cannot be traded .

(for example Mew), . A Pokemon that has already been traded once cannot be traded again .

. Players using Niantic Kids or Pokemon Trainer Club accounts may need to enable social features via parental settings.

Tips to trade in Pokemon GO

Plan your trades wisely: Since Special Trades are limited, save them for rare or valuable Pokemon.

Since Special Trades are limited, save them for rare or valuable Pokemon. Boost friendship levels: The Stardust cost decreases as your friendship level increases. You can improve friendship by trading, sending gifts, and participating in Raids or Gyms together.

The Stardust cost decreases as your friendship level increases. You can improve friendship by trading, sending gifts, and participating in Raids or Gyms together. Check the trade distance bonus: The farther apart two Pokemon are caught, the more Candy you’ll receive from trading them.

The farther apart two Pokemon are caught, the more Candy you’ll receive from trading them. Expect stat changes: Traded Pokemon will have randomized stats, so don’t expect the exact same IVs post-trade.

Traded Pokemon will have randomized stats, so don’t expect the exact same IVs post-trade. Use trades to evolve Pokemon: Some Pokemon require less Candy to evolve after being traded (e.g., Machoke, Haunter, and Graveler).

You can trade in Pokemon GO in order to expand your collection, strengthen your team, and build friendships within the game. By understanding how the system works, its limitations, and how to maximize benefits, you can make the most out of every trade.

Whether you’re swapping for a rare Pokemon or helping a friend complete their Pokedex, trading remains an essential aspect of the Pokemon GO experience.

