Is Heracross Raid Ultra Ticket Box worth purchasing in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO’s Heracross Raid Ultra Ticket Box is a deal you can purchase online and it comes with some interesting rewards. With the Heracross Raid Day live in the game, you might want to get some nice deals on Raid Passes to make the most out of the numerous Mega Heracross raids during the event.

When it comes to spending money on in-game items, the answer to questions like “Is the item worth it?” usually depends on your personal needs. It depends on your economic status too, but the prices are usually too trivial to pinch your pocket.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about the Heracross Raid Ultra Ticket Box. We will discuss the contents of the pack and give our opinion on whether it is worth your hard-earned money.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What do you get from buying the Heracross Raid Ultra Ticket Box in Pokemon GO?

Mega Heracross (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you visit the official Pokemon GO web store, you will find the Heracros Raid Ultra Ticket Box under the Item Boxes section.

It will have the following contents:

One Premium Battle Pass

One Mega Heracross Raid Day Ticket

The Mega Heracross Raid Day Ticket will be available from April 13, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time, and offers the following bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Pokemon Gyms. This bonus will stack with the daily Raid Passes that you get.

You will have an increased chance of getting Rare Candy XL from raids.

You will get 50% more Experience Points and 2x more Stardust for winning raids.

You must play during the stipulated time to get these bonuses. Given that the Mega Heracross Raid Day event is all about participating in raids, it only makes sense if you utilize as many Raid Passes as possible during this event.

So, if you are going to hunt for the Shiny Heracross (1 in 10 Shiny odds during the Heracross Raid Day), the Mega Heracross Raid Day Ticket is not that bad of a deal. The Raid Passes will return your money’s worth and the raid bonuses will also yield a lot of benefits.

Should you buy the Heracross Raid Ultra Ticket Box in Pokemon GO?

Mega Heracross can be Shiny (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you are going to spend US$ 5 on the Mega Heracross Raid Day ticket, it is advisable to buy the Heracross Raid Ultra Ticket Box from the official GO web store.

The Heracross Raid Ultra Ticket Box costs US$ 5 and offers an additional Premium Raid Pass that you can use for raids or in the GO Battle League. If you can afford this bundle, we feel the Heracross Raid Ultra Ticket Box offers great value for money.

