Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Mega Heracross Raid Day is set to be a three-hour event that will let you encounter the brand-new Mega Pokemon in five-star Mega Raids. Since it is a Raid Day event, you can encounter this Pocket Monster in every Pokemon Gym, and it will have an increased Shiny rate.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to make the most out of Mega Heracross Raid Day.

All bonuses during Mega Heracross Raid Day in Pokemon GO

Mega Heracross can be obtained from Mega Raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Heracross will be featured more frequently during the Mega Heracross Raid Day event in Pokemon GO. It will be available in every Pokemon Gym for the entirety of the event.

You will get five extra Daily Raid Passes if you spin Gym Discs during the Mega Heracross Raid Day event. These passes will stack on top of the ones you normally get every day. The Remote Raid limit will also see a steep increase from five to 20.

Heracross will have an increased Shiny rate of 1-in-10 encounters. This is your best opportunity to bag a Shiny Heracross if you do not have one already.

Any Heracross obtained from the raids will have an IV floor of 10/10/10. This increases your chances of getting a Shundo Heracross (Shiny Heracross with max IVs) from the raids.

Is the Mega Heracross Raid Day event ticket worth buying?

Purchasing the US$ 5 Research Ticket for this event will give you various bonuses.

You will get an additional eight Daily Raid Passes on top of the Raid Pass bonus for this event. Besides this, you will have an increased chance of getting Rare Candy XL from raids along with 50% more Experience Points (XP) and 2x more Stardust. These bonuses will be active on April 13, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time.

It is important to note that if you purchase this ticket from the Pokemon GO web store, you will get an additional Premium Raid Pass along with the aforementioned bonuses. So, if you can buy from the website, you will be at a profit.

We feel that the ticket offers great value for your money. You will most likely be on the hunt for a Shiny Heracross. So, the extra Raid Passes can be very handy during the Mega Heracross Raid Day event.

Since you will be participating in a lot of raids, having the XP and Stardust bonuses will be worth the US$ 5 that you pay for the ticket. So, if you can afford it, the ticket is not that bad of a deal.

How to prepare for Mega Heracross Raid Day in Pokemon GO

As a raid boss, Mega Heracross will have a CP of 51,078. It is a Bug- and Fighting-type Pokemon, so it will be weak to Firey, Psychic-, Fairy-, and double weak to Flying-type beasts.

As a result, the best Pocket Monsters for your raid party are as follows:

Best Primal/Mega counters for Mega Heracross

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Charizard Y

Best Shadow counters for Mega Heracross

Shadow Moltres

Shadow Ho-Oh

Shadow Staraptor

Best Legendary counters for Mega Heracross

Rayquaza

Enamorous

Yveltal

Best budget counters for Mega Heracross

Braviary

Staraptor

Unfezant

Pidgeot

Charizard

How many players are recommended for raids during the Mega Heracross Raid Day event?

Mega Heracross and Shiny Mega Heracross (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A minimum of two players are recommended for the raids during the Mega Heracross Raid Day event. However, you can defeat this Mega Pokemon as a solo player with high-level counters, thanks to its double weakness to Flying-type Pokemon.

It is advisable to do the raids in a large group as completing the raids quickly will give you more Mega Energy for Mega Heracross.

Pokemon GO Party Play is a feature you should consider making use of during this event. Party Power will help make the raids quicker and easier.

Best Mega/MegaPokemon to evolve during the Mega Heracross Raid Day event

You can Mega Evolve a Fighting- or Bug-type Pokemon to get more Candies and XP for every catch. The best candidates in this regard are:

Mega Pinsir

Mega Scizor

Mega Beedrill

Mega Blaziken

Mega Medicham

Primal Kyogre

Mega Heracross

How to Mega Evolve Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO

To Mega Evolve Mega Heracross for the first time, you will need 200 Mega Heracross Energy. It is advisable to Mega Evolve the Heracross that has the best appraisal in your collection

Moreover, after Mega Evolving one of your Heracross, you can designate any other Heracross as your Buddy Partner to accumulate Mega Heracross Energy. You will get 15 Mega Energy for walking three kilometers (1.86 miles).

