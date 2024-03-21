Is the Rogue of the Jungle worth it in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders?

Rogue of the Jungle is a Special Research Ticket from the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders event. It will be available in the in-game store starting from 10 am local time on Thursday, March 21, 2024, till 8 pm local time on Monday, March 25, 2024. The ticket is priced at US$7.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) and the associated Special Research can be completed at any time in the future once you have started the story.

Considering that the ticket comes at a price, players might wonder if the Rogue of the Jungle is worth it in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders. This article will give you a break down of the rewards to help you decide if it is worth your money.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

All tasks and rewards in the Rogue of the Jungle special research story in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders

Here are the tasks and rewards for the Rogue of the Jungle special research story in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders:

Step 1 of 5

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Catch 25 Grass-type Pokemon - Seedot encounter

Evolve 3 Grass-type Pokemon - 20x Poke Ball

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 10x Razz Berry, 2x Fast TM

Step 2 of 5

Explore 5 km - 2x Golden Razz Berry

Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon - Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokemon - 10x Great Ball

Rewards: 1000 XP, 5x Hyper Potion, 2x Charged TM

Step 3 of 5

Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Power up Grass-type Pokemon - Cacnea encounter

Make an Excellent Throw - 10x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 5x Revive, 1x Incense

Step 4 of 5

Use 5 Super Effective Charged Attacks - 2x Golden Razz Berry

Power up 5 Dark-type Pokemon - Scraggy encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5x Rare Candy

Rewards: 1000 XP, 2x Premium Battle Pass, 1000x Stardust

Step 5 of 5

Win 3 raids - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - Absol encounter

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 10x Zarude Candy

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, Zarude encounter, 3x Zarude Candy XL

Highlights of the Rogue of the Jungle special research story in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders

Here are the most valuable from the Rogue of the Jungle special research story in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders:

2x Fast TM

2x Charged TM

5x Revive

1x Incense

5x Rare Candy

2x Premium Battle Pass

Zarude Encounter

10x Zarude Candy

3x Zarude Candy XL

Should you buy the Rogue of the Jungle ticket in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders?

Zarude in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The only really exciting reward from the Rogue of the Jungle ticket is the Zarude encounter. Everything else—other than the Premium Battle Pass—can be received from spinning PokeStops, GO Battle League, and so on.

Even the remaining Pokemon encounters, which include Seedot, Galarian Zigzagoon, Cacnea, and Scraggy, are underwhelming.

That said, Zarude, in itself, is an excellent Pokemon. It is ranked #29 in the Master League meta with Vine Whip and Dark Pulse as its moveset, and is the second-best non-Mega Grass-type attacker in the PvE meta. It is outclassed only by Kartana, who has a higher DPS stat, but lacks total damage output.

Verdict: If you don't already have a Zarude in your team, this is an excellent opportunity to add one. While the remaining rewards are underwhelming, the Jungle Monkey Pokemon makes the Rogue of the Jungle ticket in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders worth purchasing.

