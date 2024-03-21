Is the Rogue of the Jungle worth it in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders?

Rogue of the Jungle is a Special Research Ticket from the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders event. It will be available in the in-game store starting from 10 am local time on Thursday, March 21, 2024, till 8 pm local time on Monday, March 25, 2024. The ticket is priced at US$7.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) and the associated Special Research can be completed at any time in the future once you have started the story.
Considering that the ticket comes at a price, players might wonder if the Rogue of the Jungle is worth it in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders. This article will give you a break down of the rewards to help you decide if it is worth your money.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.
All tasks and rewards in the Rogue of the Jungle special research story in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders
Here are the tasks and rewards for the Rogue of the Jungle special research story in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders:
Step 1 of 5
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Catch 25 Grass-type Pokemon - Seedot encounter
- Evolve 3 Grass-type Pokemon - 20x Poke Ball
- Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 10x Razz Berry, 2x Fast TM
Step 2 of 5
- Explore 5 km - 2x Golden Razz Berry
- Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon - Galarian Zigzagoon encounter
- Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokemon - 10x Great Ball
- Rewards: 1000 XP, 5x Hyper Potion, 2x Charged TM
Step 3 of 5
- Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Power up Grass-type Pokemon - Cacnea encounter
- Make an Excellent Throw - 10x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 5x Revive, 1x Incense
Step 4 of 5
- Use 5 Super Effective Charged Attacks - 2x Golden Razz Berry
- Power up 5 Dark-type Pokemon - Scraggy encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5x Rare Candy
- Rewards: 1000 XP, 2x Premium Battle Pass, 1000x Stardust
Step 5 of 5
- Win 3 raids - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - Absol encounter
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 10x Zarude Candy
- Rewards: 1000x Stardust, Zarude encounter, 3x Zarude Candy XL
Highlights of the Rogue of the Jungle special research story in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders
Here are the most valuable from the Rogue of the Jungle special research story in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders:
- 2x Fast TM
- 2x Charged TM
- 5x Revive
- 1x Incense
- 5x Rare Candy
- 2x Premium Battle Pass
- Zarude Encounter
- 10x Zarude Candy
- 3x Zarude Candy XL
Should you buy the Rogue of the Jungle ticket in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders?
The only really exciting reward from the Rogue of the Jungle ticket is the Zarude encounter. Everything else—other than the Premium Battle Pass—can be received from spinning PokeStops, GO Battle League, and so on.
Even the remaining Pokemon encounters, which include Seedot, Galarian Zigzagoon, Cacnea, and Scraggy, are underwhelming.
That said, Zarude, in itself, is an excellent Pokemon. It is ranked #29 in the Master League meta with Vine Whip and Dark Pulse as its moveset, and is the second-best non-Mega Grass-type attacker in the PvE meta. It is outclassed only by Kartana, who has a higher DPS stat, but lacks total damage output.
Verdict: If you don't already have a Zarude in your team, this is an excellent opportunity to add one. While the remaining rewards are underwhelming, the Jungle Monkey Pokemon makes the Rogue of the Jungle ticket in Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders worth purchasing.
