Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day Timed Research: Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day provides Special Background Timed Research and event-themed Field Research tasks for players to enjoy. The former rewards trainers with one Karrablast and Shelmet encounter (along with a boosted chance of finding both their shiny variants). The latter's rewards include Karrablast and Shelmet encounters as well as in-game resources.

Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day runs from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Trainers can also pick up the event-exclusive Bugs Report Special Research for $2.00 during the event.

Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day Special Background Timed Research guide

The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 1

Catch 1 Pokemon - 1000 XP

Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Karrablast encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust

Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Shelmet encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - Karrablast encounter

Rewards: Shelmet encounter, 5000x Stardust

The Timed Research tasks need to be completed and rewards claimed by Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 10 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day Field Research: Tasks and rewards

The tasks and rewards for the event-themed Field Research are:

Catch 3 Karrablast or Shelmet : Karrablast encounter [shiny variant available], Shelmet encounter [shiny variant available], 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, or 500x Stardust

: Karrablast encounter [shiny variant available], Shelmet encounter [shiny variant available], 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, or 500x Stardust Win a 5-star or higher raid: Karrablast encounter [shiny variant available] or Shelmet encounter [shiny variant available]

Karrablast encounter [shiny variant available] or Shelmet encounter [shiny variant available] Trade a Pokemon: Karrablast encounter [shiny variant available] or Shelmet encounter [shiny variant available]

Karrablast encounter [shiny variant available] or Shelmet encounter [shiny variant available] Complete a Party Challenge: Karrablast encounter [shiny variant available] or Shelmet encounter [shiny variant available]

