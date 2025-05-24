  • home icon
Machop Community Day Classic Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified May 24, 2025 16:42 GMT
Machop Community Day Classic Special Research event overview (Image via Scopely)
Machop Community Day Classic Special Research is available for US$1.99 to all Pokemon GO trainers participating in the event. The accompanying rewards for completing the tasks include Rare Candy XL, Premium Battle Pass, Rocket Radar, and Machop Special Background encounters.

While Pokemon GO trainers can enjoy the offerings of the Machop Community Day Classic on May 24, there are plenty of events coming up ahead. Serene Retreat, Instrumental Wonders, Phantom Ruins, and Ancients Recovered were announed recently co-inciding with GO Fest 2025 celebrations.

How to complete Machop Community Day Classic Special Research in Pokemon GO

The Machop Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards are:

Machop Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 1 of 3

  • Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Machop encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Star Piece
  • Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Machop Candy
  • Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
  • Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Machop encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Machop Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 2 of 3

  • Catch 5 Pokemon - Machop encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Machop encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Machop encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Machop encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - Machop encounter
  • Catch 30 Pokemon - Machop encounter
  • Rewards: Machop encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Machop Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 3 of 3

  • Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Machoke encounter
  • Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
  • Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Machop Candy XL
  • Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
  • Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM
  • Earn 15000 XP - Machamp encounter
  • Rewards: Machop encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
How to complete Machop Community Day Classic Special Background Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 1

  • Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP
  • Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Machop encounter
  • Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust
  • Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Machop encounter
  • Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP
  • Rewards: Machop encounter, 5000x Stardust
