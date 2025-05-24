Machop Community Day Classic Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Machop Community Day Classic Special Research is available for US$1.99 to all Pokemon GO trainers participating in the event. The accompanying rewards for completing the tasks include Rare Candy XL, Premium Battle Pass, Rocket Radar, and Machop Special Background encounters.

While Pokemon GO trainers can enjoy the offerings of the Machop Community Day Classic on May 24, there are plenty of events coming up ahead. Serene Retreat, Instrumental Wonders, Phantom Ruins, and Ancients Recovered were announed recently co-inciding with GO Fest 2025 celebrations.

How to complete Machop Community Day Classic Special Research in Pokemon GO

The Machop Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards are:

Machop Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 1 of 3

Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Machop encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Star Piece

Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Machop Candy

Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense

Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball

Rewards: Machop encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Machop Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 2 of 3

Catch 5 Pokemon - Machop encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Machop encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Machop encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Machop encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Machop encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon - Machop encounter

Rewards: Machop encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Also Read: Pokemon GO May Community Day Classic (ft. Machop) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

Machop Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 3 of 3

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Machoke encounter

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar

Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Machop Candy XL

Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy

Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM

Earn 15000 XP - Machamp encounter

Rewards: Machop encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL

How to complete Machop Community Day Classic Special Background Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 1

Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP

Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Machop encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust

Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Machop encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP

Rewards: Machop encounter, 5000x Stardust

