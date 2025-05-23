Pokemon GO May Community Day Classic (ft. Machop) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

Pokemon GO’s May 2025 Community Day Classic is gearing up to bring the heat with Machop being the spotlight. The iconic Superpower Pokemon is returning for a special three-hour event packed with bonuses, shiny opportunities, and powerful evolutions.

Whether you're in it for the Stardust, looking to add a shiny Machop to your collection, or aiming for that elusive 100% IV Machamp, this event offers something for every kind of Trainer.

With exclusive research, event-themed tasks, and limited-time bonuses, it's a great reason to get out and play.

May Community Day in Pokemon GO features Machop and many exciting bonuses

Machop as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, Machop takes center stage in Pokemon GO’s Community Day Classic. During the event window, the Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild, offering players increased chances to catch it, including its shiny variant, if you’re lucky.

The main attraction isn’t just wild spawns, though. If you evolve a Machoke into Machamp anytime from the start of the event until May 31, 2025, at 10 PM local time, your Machamp will know the exclusive Charged Attack Payback.

Event bonuses

3× Catch Stardust.

Lure Modules will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) will also last for three hours.

Snapshots during the 3-hour window will have a surprise.

Best tips and tricks for Machop Community Day in Pokemon GO

To make the most of this event, here are some strategies every Trainer should follow:

Stock up early: Bring plenty of Poke Balls, Pinap Berries, and Star Pieces. With 3× Catch Stardust, maximizing every catch is key.

Bring plenty of Poke Balls, Pinap Berries, and Star Pieces. With 3× Catch Stardust, maximizing every catch is key. Use Incense and Lures: Both will last three hours during the event, helping you encounter more Machop.

Both will last three hours during the event, helping you encounter more Machop. Snapshot bonus: Don’t forget to take a few AR snapshots during the event; you may be in for a surprise.

Don’t forget to take a few AR snapshots during the event; you may be in for a surprise. Evolve later: If you're aiming for the exclusive move Payback on Machamp, you have until May 31 to evolve, giving you time to trade for better IVs first.

If you're aiming for the exclusive move Payback on Machamp, you have until May 31 to evolve, giving you time to trade for better IVs first. Raid or walk Machoke: Walking or raiding for Machoke ahead of time allows you to line up multiple evolutions without burning through candies on weaker catches.

Additionally, themed Field Research tasks during the event will reward items, Stardust, and more encounters with Machop, some even with Special Backgrounds tied to the Might and Mastery theme.

Shiny odds and hundo CP on Machop Community Day

Machop and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny odds

Like other Community Day Classics, shiny odds for Machop are boosted to approximately 1 in 25, or 4%, during the event hours, significantly higher than standard wild encounters.

Hundo CP

If you’re hunting for the perfect 100% IV (commonly called a “hundo”), here’s what to look for in wild Machop encounters:

Level Max CP 1 18 CP 2 56 CP 3 95 CP 4 133 CP 5 172 CP 6 211 CP 7 249 CP 8 288 CP 9 326 CP 10 365 CP 11 401 CP 12 438 CP 13 474 CP 14 511 CP 15 (Research) 548 CP 16 584 CP 17 621 CP 18 657 CP 19 694 CP 20 730 CP 21 767 CP 22 803 CP 23 840 CP 24 876 CP 25 913 CP 26 949 CP 27 986 CP 28 1022 CP 29 1059 CP 30 (Wild without weather boost) 1096 CP 31 1114 CP 32 1132 CP 33 1150 CP 34 1169 CP 35 (Wild when Cloudy weather) 1187 CP

Machop benefits from cloudy weather, so if the skies are overcast, expect boosted levels and higher CP ranges.

Machop’s return through this event is a golden opportunity to stockpile Stardust, chase shinies, and build a battle-ready Machamp.

With generous bonuses, flexible evolution timing, and added incentives through Field Research and Special Research, this is an event no player should miss.

