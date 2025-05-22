Is the Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic ticket worth it?

With the return of Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic, many Trainers are wondering if the paid Special Research ticket is worth the cost. Every so often, Pokemon GO players are treated to Community Day Classic events, special chances to catch a featured Pokemon in abundance, and stock up on important in-game resources.
This guide breaks down what’s included and whether spending USD $1.99 makes sense.
Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic: Free bonuses for all players
On Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, Machop, the Superpower Pokemon, will appear more frequently in the wild. During this three-hour window, you’ll have a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Machop. Event bonuses include 3× Catch Stardust, three-hour Incense and Lure durations, and special snapshot surprises.
Evolving a Machoke (Machop's evolved form) any time from the start of the event until May 31 at 10 PM will reward you with a Machamp that knows Payback, a Dark-type Charged Attack.
There’s also a free Timed Research available for anyone who logs in during the event. It will be accessible until May 31, 2025, at 10 PM local time, and it rewards an encounter with a Machop featuring a unique Might and Mastery–themed background.
These research tasks also offer an increased chance at a Shiny Machop, extending your Shiny hunt beyond the initial three hours.
Additionally, themed Field Research tasks and PokeStop Showcases will be available. These provide chances at more Machop encounters, Stardust, Great Balls, and possibly even special background Machop spawns.
What’s in the Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic Special Research Ticket?
For USD $1.99 (or equivalent local pricing), players can unlock the exclusive Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic Special Research. Here's what the ticket includes:
- One Premium Battle Pass
- One Rare Candy XL
- Additional Machop encounters
- Three Machop encounters with a limited-time Seasonal Special Background
It’s important to note that this ticketed Special Research has no storyline, no in-game medal, and cannot be refunded.
Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic Ticket worth buying?
While the Special Research ticket for Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic includes a few attractive perks, like a Premium Battle Pass and Rare Candy XL, it’s ultimately not worth purchasing outright.
Why? Because there’s a completely free alternative to get Machop Community Day Classic ticket for free: you can ask a friend (with whom you’ve reached Great Friends status or higher) to gift you the ticket at no cost.
Given that all other event features, including a shot at Shiny Machop, exclusive-move Machamp, and Timed Research rewards, are available without spending money, paying for the ticket doesn’t offer enough exclusive content to justify the cost, especially when a friend can gift it to you for free.
