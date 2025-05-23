Is the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day ticket worth it?

With the arrival of Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day, players are left wondering whether the event-exclusive ticket is worth the USD $4.99 price tag. Scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025, this limited-time event runs from 2 PM to 5 PM local time and offers a mix of content for both casual and dedicated players. But what exactly do you get with the purchase? And is it truly worth it?

Let’s take a closer look at everything the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day ticket offers and whether it brings enough value to justify the investment.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day: Free event bonuses

Gigantamax Machamp as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This event features the debut of Gigantamax Machamp in Pokemon GO through six-star Max Battles. For many trainers, this is a big draw, especially if it could be a shiny variant.

It's also worth mentioning that Gigantamax Pokemon cannot be transferred to Pokemon HOME, limiting their use for some players.

Whether or not you buy the ticket, the event will include several bonuses from 2 PM to 5 PM local time:

All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles and refresh more often.

Max Particle collection cap increases to 1,600.

You’ll earn 8× Max Particles from Power Spots.

Two extra Special Trades will be available.

Additionally, from midnight to 5 PM that day, players can benefit from:

Double Max Particles from exploring.

A quarter adventuring distance to earn Max Particles, provided you've collected all the available particles via the Nearby menu.

These bonuses already make the day appealing, especially for players aiming to build a strong Max Battle team.

Timed Research and Rewards

A free Timed Research task will be available leading up to the event (from May 19 to May 25). Completing it grants an encounter with Dynamax Beldum, along with Candy and Max Particles. Like Gigantamax Machamp, there's a chance Beldum will appear in its Shiny form. Keep in mind, however, that this research must be completed before 5 PM on May 25.

What does the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day ticket offer?

Machamp as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For USD $4.99, the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day ticket unlocks exclusive Timed Research that grants:

1 Max Mushroom: An item that doubles damage for your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon in Max Battles.

An item that doubles damage for your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon in Max Battles. 25,000 XP: A solid XP boost for players chasing level milestones.

A solid XP boost for players chasing level milestones. 2× XP from Max Battles: A big incentive for players who plan to participate in multiple battles.

A big incentive for players who plan to participate in multiple battles. A Max Particle collection cap boost to 5,600, more than triple the free limit.

This ticket is active only during the core event hours and can be purchased or gifted to friends (Great Friends level or higher). Note that it cannot be bought using PokeCoins and is non-refundable.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day: The Web Store Bundle

When purchasing through the Pokemon GO Web Store, you can select the Ultra Ticket Box, which comes with the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day ticket as well as a bonus Max Particle Pack at no extra cost, along with other in-game items.

This is arguably the best option for players who want a bang for their buck and a chance to load up on helpful supplies for themselves when they fight Max Battles.

Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day ticket worth it?

The answer depends on your playstyle:

Yes, if you’re an active battler or XP grinder. The Max Mushroom, increased XP gain, and higher Max Particle level allow you to glide through battles faster and collect items faster.

The Max Mushroom, increased XP gain, and higher Max Particle level allow you to glide through battles faster and collect items faster. Yes, for Shiny hunters and collectors. Exclusive encounters and increased Power Spot activations mean your chances for getting rare variants increases.

Exclusive encounters and increased Power Spot activations mean your chances for getting rare variants increases. Maybe not, if you’re a casual player. The bonuses don't provide you enough value if you don't plan or cannot battle and explore during three hour window.

The Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day ticket represents a decent deal of value with exclusive rewards and advantages for players who plan to strongly invest their time into the challenging battles and rewards presented by this event.

If you want to make the best on Sunday, the USD $4.99 ticket cost is fair value, especially with the extra bonuses from the Web Store bundle.

However, for the casual players, the free aspects alone may be adequate for an enjoyable experience during the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day. At the end of the day, value is based on how dedicated you plan to be toward the event.

