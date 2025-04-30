Most anticipated Pokemon GO Might and Mastery season debut missing even from May 2025 announcement

When the Might and Master Season in Pokemon GO was announced at the end of January 2025, the creatures that stood out the most were Kubfu and Urshifu. These Gen VIII legendaries, especially the evolved forms, which were introduced in the Sword and Shield Isle of Armor DLC, are among the most powerful creatures in the main series games.

Ad

Therefore, Urshifu being missing from the Pokemon GO May 2025 event calendar is highly conspicuous. While trainers encountered Kubfu in the first part of the Might and Mastery Special Research, the developer almost appears to have forgotten about the evolved forms.

No Urshifu news, even with Pokemon GO Might and Mastery season ending in a month

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Being one of the highlights of the season trailer, Urshifu was expected to be among the biggest affairs of the March-May 2025 event schedule. However, with only a month left to go, there is no event highlighting the introduction of Dynamax Urshifus in the game.

Also read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in May 2025

The number of Kubfu is limited to one per account. Therefore, even if the unannounced fifth part of the seasonal Special Research is to allow for the evolution, each trainer can only get either Single Strike or Rapid Strike Urshifu.

Ad

No dedicated Urshifu event in Pokemon GO's May 2025 event roster (Image via TPC)

While having to choose may boost the creature's rarity and appeal for Pokemon GO players, pushing them to make a consequential decision, the absence of a dedicated Urshifu event is surprising. With the game pushing tickets for every event at this point, it seems like too big of an oversight on the developer's part to have skipped a potential Urshifu event ticket.

Ad

All things considered, it is unlikely that May 2025 will pass without the release of Urshifu after the creature was featured extensively in the season trailer. However, how lowkey is too lowkey when it comes to important content additions like this? That remains to be figured out as we head into the final days of the Might and Mastery phase.

Other than the underwhelming Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day that will kick off the list of weekend events in May 2025, there's a bunch of fascinating stuff — including Dynamax Suicune debut, Gigantamax Machamp debut, and Pawmi Community Day — to look forward to.

Ad

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨