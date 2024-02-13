Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 Collection Challenge and Field Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 brings several Field Research tasks and an event-themed Collection Challenge for players to participate in and complete. Rewards for both include Stardust, Super Potions, XP, and in-game pocket monster encounters.

Carnival of Love 2024 runs from Tuesday, February 13, 10 AM local time, to Thursday, February 15, 8 PM local time. Besides the Field Research tasks and the Collection Challenge, trainers can also engage with a paid Carnival of Love Timed Research. Its ticket is available for US $1.00 from the in-game shop.

Oricorio forms and Flabebe are available in Pokemon GO's Carnival of Love event. Trainers can also change Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou during the occasion.

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 Collection Challenge

The available tasks and rewards for the Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 Collection Challenge are as follows:

Carnival of Love 2024 Collection Challenge

Catch Quaxly

Catch Quaxwell (Evolve Quaxly with 25 Candy to get Quaxwell)

Catch Quaquaval (Evolve Quaxwell with 100 Candy to get Quaquaval)

Catch Snubbull

Catch Granbull (Evolve Snubbull with 50 Candy to get Granbull)

Catch Skitty

Catch Delcatty (Evolve Skitty with 50 Candy to get Delcatty)

Catch Stufful

Catch Luvdisc

Catch Furfrou

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, Roserade encounter

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards

The Carnival of Love-themed Field Research tasks and possible rewards are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):

Catch five Pokemon - Snubbul encounter [shiny variant available] or Stufful encounter [shiny variant available]

Catch ten Pokemon - Luvdisc encounter [shiny variant available], Furfrou encounter [shiny variant available], or 1x Sinnoh Stone

Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda with a heart pattern encounter [shiny variant available]

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy - Roselia encounter [shiny variant available]

Spin five PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Poke Ball, 2x Super Potion, or 200x Stardust

Trade a Pokemon - Clamperl encounter [shiny variant available]

