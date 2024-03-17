Pokemon GO Primal Kyogre Raid Day: Event bonuses, ticket, and more

Pokemon GO Primal Kyogre Raid Day marks Primal Kyogre's return in-game. Primal Raids will host the unique beast in all its glory, with lucky trainers also encountering Shiny Kyogre at the event. Kyogre is a Generation III Water-type Legendary Pokemon. In the mainline series, it undergoes Primal Reversion when it holds the Blue Orb. The game mascot of Pokemon Sapphire, Primal Kyogre, was released with Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn in February 2023.

Players can check out the Primal Kyogre Raid guide to devise the best strategy to defeat the formidable pocket monster. Once captured, they can kit it with the best Primal Kyogre moveset.

Pokemon GO Primal Kyogre Raid Day start time and end time

Primal Kyogre Raid Day takes place on Sunday, March 17, 2024. While initially, the event was scheduled to run from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time, Niantic increased the duration by two hours, from 2 pm local time to 7 pm local time.

Expand Tweet

This was done as many players complained of server issues, which resulted in raid pass losses and their inability to log back in.

Primal Kyogre Raid Day event bonuses

The event bonuses involved are as follows:

Primal Kyogre will appear more frequently in raids!

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Kyogre.

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. to Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. PDT.

Expand Tweet

Primal Kyogre Raid Day ticket price and bonus

The Primal Kyogre Raid Day event-exclusive ticket is available for $5.00 (or its local currency equivalent) from the in-game shop. It provides the following bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles.

50% more XP from Raid Battles.

2× Stardust from Raid Battles.

The aforementioned bonuses are live on Sunday, March 17, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time.

