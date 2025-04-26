Pokemon GO: 5 April Community Day picks that would have been better than Vanillite

Pokemon GO is giving the Fresh Snow Pokemon Vanillite a Community Day on April 27, 2025. However, Vanillite, and its evolutions Vanillish and Vanilluxe, are rather underwhelming. The Shiny forms of the Vanillite line are not particularly distinct from the original form. Additionally, even with the new Charged move Avalanche, it isn't particularly decent in the PvP or PvE meta.

We go over some other Pokemon who would have been better candidates for a Community Day than Vanillite.

5 April Pokemon GO Community Day picks better than Vanillite

1) Sandile

Sandile with its evolutions in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sandile is a Generation V Ground/Dark dual-type Pokemon. In Pokemon GO, Sandile needs 25 Candy to evolve into Krokorok, which needs another 100 Candy to evolve into Krookodile. Currently, the only way to get this desert croc is in 12 km Team Rocket Eggs, which are notoriously hard to hatch owing to their distance.

The final form of Sandile, Krookodile, is a decent counter to top-tier threats in the Master League like Mewtwo, Necrozma (Dusk Mane), and Giratina (Origin). Giving it a Community Day would let more players utilise this mon more often.

2) Larvesta

Larvesta in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Larvesta is a Bug/Fire dual-type from the Unova region. In Pokemon GO, to evolve Larvesta into its final stage, Volcarona, players need to give it 400 Candy. As this firebug is only found in Eggs, acquiring 400 Candy for a Volcarona is difficult for most players.

Giving Larvesta a Community Day would have gone a long way in helping players get the required amount of Candy for evolution. Players could even get Candy XL to boost Volcarona for the Master League, where it is a decent counter to Fairy-types like Xerneas and Florges.

3) Golett

Golett in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Golett is a Ground/Ghost dual-type Pokemon that was first seen in the Unova region. To evolve in Pokemon GO, Golett needs 50 Candy to become Golurk.

While Golett can spawn in the wild, it is a relatively rare encounter. As Golurk is a useful Pokemon in PvE, thanks to its typing giving it multiple resistances, giving it a Community Day would have let players build optimised sets for both tiers.

4) Druddigon

Druddigon in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Druddigon is a mono Dragon-type from Unova. The only way for players to get this colorful dragon is through 10km Eggs, which, as implied, take a lot of time for players and is not guaranteed.

This Generation V Pocket Monster is a nice budget pick in the Great and Ultra Leagues, though it could benefit from a new Charged Attack like Outrage. These moves are usually given out at Community Day events. So Druddigon would have been a better recipient for the April Community Day than Vanillite.

5) Stunfisk

Stunfisk in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are two forms of Stunfisk in Pokemon GO: the original Ground/Electric dual type introduced in Generation V and a regional variant from Generation IX with a Ground/Steel dual typing. While Unova Stunfisk can be found in the wild on occasion, Galarian Stunfisk is an occasional addition to the wild pool. Instead, it is most commonly hatched from 7km Eggs.

Considering that both versions of Stunfisk are great picks for the Great League owing to their typing, players would have greatly appreciated either getting their own Community Day over Vanillite.

