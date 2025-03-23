Pokemon GO Absol: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Absol, the Disaster Pokemon, has always had a unique appeal in general. Known for its sleek design and ominous reputation, it is a pure Dark-type that appears in raids and as a reward from certain events. Although Absol boasts a high Attack stat, it struggles in both PvE and PvP due to its frail defenses.

However, the introduction of Brutal Swing has given it some viability in specific scenarios. This article breaks down Absol's best moveset, top counters, and overall effectiveness in battle.

Best moveset for Pokemon GO Absol

Absol as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attack: Brutal Swing

Best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and either Thunder or Megahorn

Is Pokemon GO Absol Good in PvE and PvP?

PvE Performance: Pokemon GO Absol has one of the highest Attack stats among Generation 3 Pokemon, but is held back by its lack of durability. Before Brutal Swing, it was an underwhelming choice for raids and battles.

However, the move's introduction during Mega Absol Raid Day (March 23, 2025) improved its viability, making it a decent Dark-type attacker. Still, it falls short when compared to top-tier Dark-types like Tyranitar, Yveltal, and Hydreigon.

PvP Performance:

Great League: Absol is a textbook glass cannon, similar to Gengar. Its low bulk makes it highly dependent on shields, but even then, it struggles against opponents with strong fast moves. It has some favorable matchups against charge move-reliant foes, but overall, it is not recommended for competitive play.

Absol is a textbook glass cannon, similar to Gengar. Its low bulk makes it highly dependent on shields, but even then, it struggles against opponents with strong fast moves. It has some favorable matchups against charge move-reliant foes, but overall, it is not recommended for competitive play. Ultra League: Absol fails to make an impact in Ultra League. It loses to core meta threats like Giratina (Altered), Cresselia, and Armored Mewtwo. Although it can win against Giratina (Origin), Drifblim, and Bronzong, its inconsistency makes it a poor choice.

Absol fails to make an impact in Ultra League. It loses to core meta threats like Giratina (Altered), Cresselia, and Armored Mewtwo. Although it can win against Giratina (Origin), Drifblim, and Bronzong, its inconsistency makes it a poor choice. Master League: Absol lacks the necessary stats to compete at this level. It struggles against the entire meta, making it completely unviable.

Pokemon GO Absol: Stats and moves

Max CP and base stats

Max CP: 2,856

2,856 Attack: 246

246 Defense: 120

120 Stamina: 163

Fast Moves:

Psycho Cut

Snarl

Charged Moves:

Dark Pulse

Megahorn

Thunder

Payback

Brutal Swing

Pokemon GO Absol’s strengths and weaknesses

Absol’s type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses (1.6x damage received)

Bug

Fairy

Fighting

Resistances

Psychic (39.1% damage taken)

Dark (62.5% damage taken)

Ghost (62.5% damage taken)

Best counters to Pokemon GO Absol

Since Pokemon GO Absol is a pure Dark-type Pokemon, Fighting, Fairy, and Bug-type moves are its best counters. Here are some top options:

Best Fairy-type Counters

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir (Charm + Dazzling Gleam)

(Charm + Dazzling Gleam) Xerneas (Geomancy + Moonblast)

(Geomancy + Moonblast) Shadow Granbull (Charm + Play Rough)

(Charm + Play Rough) Togekiss (Charm + Dazzling Gleam)

Best Fighting-type Counters

Terrakion (Double Kick + Sacred Sword)

(Double Kick + Sacred Sword) Keldeo (Low Kick + Sacred Sword)

(Low Kick + Sacred Sword) Shadow Machamp (Counter + Dynamic Punch)

(Counter + Dynamic Punch) Lucario (Counter + Aura Sphere)

(Counter + Aura Sphere) Mega Blaziken (Counter + Focus Blast)

(Counter + Focus Blast) Mega Lopunny (Double Kick + Focus Blast)

Best Bug-type Counters

Pheromosa (Bug Bite + Bug Buzz)

(Bug Bite + Bug Buzz) Volcarona (Bug Bite + Bug Buzz)

(Bug Bite + Bug Buzz) Mega or Shadow Pinsir (Bug Bite + X-Scissor)

(Bug Bite + X-Scissor) Mega or Shadow Scizor (Fury Cutter + X-Scissor)

Pokemon GO Absol is a visually striking Pokemon with an excellent Attack stat, but its poor defenses make it a liability in both PvE and PvP. Although the addition of Brutal Swing slightly improved its performance, it still lags behind top-tier Dark-types in raids and battles.

For PvP, Absol is too fragile to be viable outside of niche formats. If you're looking for a solid Dark-type, there are far better options available. However, if you're a fan of Pokemon GO Absol, it can still be fun to use in casual battles and raids.

