  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Feb 12, 2025 16:00 GMT
Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies is the latest Pokemon GO event that players can participate in. It marks the debut of Dhelmise in Pokemon GO, with the Sea Creeper Pokemon currently available in three-star raids. Other than that, we have event bonuses and a branching Timed Research to explore.

We have gathered all the available information for the ongoing event below.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies preparation guide

sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies event guide

also-read-trending Trending

Date, time, and event bonuses

Beloved Buddies began on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 am local time and comes to an end on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event bonuses are:

  • 2× XP for catching Pokémon.
  • Lure Modules activated during the event will last for one hour.
  • Lure Modules will attract different Pokémon during the event, such as Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly, and Fomantis.
  • 500 Additional Stardust for catching the following Pokémon: Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly, and Fomantis.

Also Read: Pokemon Presents 2025 leaks hint at potential Gen 5 remake, Legends Z-A release window, new TCG Pocket mini set, and more

Wild encounters and raid bosses

The wild encounters with an increased spawn rate for the event are:

  • Nidoran (male and female) [shiny encounter available]
  • Diglett [shiny encounter available]
  • Slowpoke [shiny encounter available]
  • Shellder [shiny encounter available]
  • Dunsparce [shiny encounter available]
  • Remoraid [shiny encounter available]
  • Mantine [shiny encounter available]
  • Plusle [shiny encounter available]
  • Minun [shiny encounter available]
  • Volbeat [shiny encounter available]
  • Illumise [shiny encounter available]
  • Cutiefly [shiny encounter available]
  • Fomantis [shiny encounter available]

Field Research, Collection Challenge, and Timed Research

The Beloved Buddies Timed Research provides trainers with a branched questline that has them choose between Candela and Arlo. Event-themed Field Research and Collection Challenges are also available with Stardust and a Tandemaus encounter as rewards.

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी