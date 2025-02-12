Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies is the latest Pokemon GO event that players can participate in. It marks the debut of Dhelmise in Pokemon GO, with the Sea Creeper Pokemon currently available in three-star raids. Other than that, we have event bonuses and a branching Timed Research to explore.

We have gathered all the available information for the ongoing event below.

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies event guide

Date, time, and event bonuses

Beloved Buddies began on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 am local time and comes to an end on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event bonuses are:

2× XP for catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for one hour.

Lure Modules will attract different Pokémon during the event, such as Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly, and Fomantis.

500 Additional Stardust for catching the following Pokémon: Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly, and Fomantis.

Wild encounters and raid bosses

The wild encounters with an increased spawn rate for the event are:

Nidoran (male and female) [shiny encounter available]

Diglett [shiny encounter available]

Slowpoke [shiny encounter available]

Shellder [shiny encounter available]

Dunsparce [shiny encounter available]

Remoraid [shiny encounter available]

Mantine [shiny encounter available]

Plusle [shiny encounter available]

Minun [shiny encounter available]

Volbeat [shiny encounter available]

Illumise [shiny encounter available]

Cutiefly [shiny encounter available]

Fomantis [shiny encounter available]

Field Research, Collection Challenge, and Timed Research

The Beloved Buddies Timed Research provides trainers with a branched questline that has them choose between Candela and Arlo. Event-themed Field Research and Collection Challenges are also available with Stardust and a Tandemaus encounter as rewards.

