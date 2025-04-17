Pokemon GO: Can you evolve Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's Pin?

In Pokemon GO, a celebration event is currently ongoing. The Pokemon Horizons: The Series event is celebrating the latest season of the Pokemon anime. Several alternate forms of Pocket Monsters based on the anime will appear during this period, including Floragato wearing a hat with the protagonist Liko's pin. However, this Floragato cannot evolve during the event.
Floragato has been Liko's partner in the anime since the start of Pokemon Horizons. Thanks to this event, fans of the anime will now get a chance to catch their own Floragato based on Liko's in the app.
In this article, we discuss why Floragato cannot evolve in this event.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Can Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's Pin evolve in Pokemon GO?
Currently, Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's Pin cannot be evolved into Meowscarada. This is interesting considering that Liko's Floragato has evolved into Meowscarada in recent episodes of Pokemon Horizons. Thus, a variant of Liko's Meowscarada may be released later in the game.
Also, players could hold onto their event Floragato in hopes that it gains the ability to evolve later. For comparison, the Pokemon Kubfu cannot evolve in its current form but is expected to be able to do so at some point in the future.
Also read: How to watch Pokemon Horizons Season 2: The Search for Laqua (USA and UK)
Pokemon GO: Floragato stats and moves
- Type: Grass
- Attack: 157
- Defense: 128
- Stamina: 156
- Max CP: 1899
- Fast Attacks: Charm and Leafage
- Charged Attacks: Play Rough, Grass Knot, and Energy Ball
Since this hat-wearing Floragato does not learn any new moves, it has the same capabilities as its base form. Unfortunately, its inability to evolve renders it useless in PvP. While it can counter Quagsire and Gastrodon in the Great League, any decent Grass-type can perform that role and provide additional utility to their team.
Also read: Pokemon GO Floragato raid guide: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more
In other news, the details for the Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025 have been announced. This includes ticket prices and the debut of the Mythical Pokemon Volcanion.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨