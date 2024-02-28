Pokemon GO Ceruledge: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Ceruledge will be available starting March 5, 2024. As such, players may be keen to know its best moveset, counters, and whether it is any good. As with all new Pocket Monsters, these bits of information are important for players looking to use them in PvP and PvE battles in Niantic's mobile game.
This article explains everything you need to know about Ceruledge in Pokemon GO from a PvP and PvE perspective.
Pokemon GO Ceruledge: Best moveset
The recommended moves for each critter vary slightly depending on whether you want to use it in trainer battles or raids and Gyms. Here is a breakdown of Ceruledge in Pokemon GO's best moveset:
Pokemon GO Ceruledge best moveset for PvP
- Fast Attack: Incinerate
- Fast Attack: Incinerate
- Charged Attacks: Flame Charge and Shadow Ball
Pokemon GO Ceruledge best moveset for PvE
- Fast Attack: Incinerate
- Fast Attack: Incinerate
- Charged Attack: Shadow Ball
Is Ceruledge good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
When it comes to PvP battles in Niantic's AR-based game, Ceruledge is a suboptimal pick. In the Great League and Ultra League formats of GO Battle League, it has positive matchups against the present meta only when it has two shields to play with. Ceruledge also doesn't have any non-STAB coverage moves, making it extremely alignment-dependent and volatile.
In PvE battles, Ceruledge can dish out significant damage, which makes it a respectable defender and attacker. Once again, it is far from the best Gym Attacker or Defender or Fire or Ghost-type raid attacker.
Which moves can Ceruledge learn in Pokemon GO?
Ceruledge can learn the following Fast Attacks:
- Ember (Fire)
- Incinerate (Fire)
The Charged Moves Ceruledfe has access to are:
- Flame Charge (Fire)
- Flamethrower (Fire)
- Overheat (Fire)
- Shadow Ball (Ghost)
Pokemon GO Ceruledge: Strengths and weaknesses
Being a Fire and Ghost-type, Pokemon GO Ceruledge has the following resistances:
- Bug (39.1%)
- Fighting (39.1%)
- Normal (39.1%)
- Fairy (62.5%)
- Fire (62.5%)
- Grass (62.5%)
- Ice (62.5%)
- Poison (62.5%)
- Steel (62.5%)
Ceruledge is weak to the following types:
- Dark (160.0%)
- Ghost (160.0%)
- Ground (160.0%)
- Rock (160.0%)
- Water (160.0%)
With its STAB moves, Ceruledge can hit the following elemental types for effective damage:
- Grass
- Bug
- Ice
- Steel
- Ghost
- Psychic
Pokemon GO Ceruledge's best counters
Great League counters: Whiscash, Peliper, Umbreon, Carbink, Mandibuzz, Clodsire, Poliwrath, Talonflame, Lanturn, Lickitung, Galarian Stunfisk
Ultra League counters: Greninja, Gyarados, Altered Form Giratina, Poliwrath, Golisopod, Greedent, Tapu Fini, Gliscor, Tentacruel, Ampharos
PvE counters:
- Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer
- Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Giratina (Origin Forme) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
