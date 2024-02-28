Pokemon GO Ceruledge: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Ceruledge will be available starting March 5, 2024. As such, players may be keen to know its best moveset, counters, and whether it is any good. As with all new Pocket Monsters, these bits of information are important for players looking to use them in PvP and PvE battles in Niantic's mobile game.

This article explains everything you need to know about Ceruledge in Pokemon GO from a PvP and PvE perspective.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Pokemon GO Ceruledge: Best moveset

Ceruledge in the promotional poster (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The recommended moves for each critter vary slightly depending on whether you want to use it in trainer battles or raids and Gyms. Here is a breakdown of Ceruledge in Pokemon GO's best moveset:

Pokemon GO Ceruledge best moveset for PvP

Fast Attack: Incinerate

Fast Attack: Incinerate

Charged Attacks: Flame Charge and Shadow Ball

Pokemon GO Ceruledge best moveset for PvE

Fast Attack: Incinerate

Fast Attack: Incinerate

Charged Attack: Shadow Ball

Is Ceruledge good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

When it comes to PvP battles in Niantic's AR-based game, Ceruledge is a suboptimal pick. In the Great League and Ultra League formats of GO Battle League, it has positive matchups against the present meta only when it has two shields to play with. Ceruledge also doesn't have any non-STAB coverage moves, making it extremely alignment-dependent and volatile.

In PvE battles, Ceruledge can dish out significant damage, which makes it a respectable defender and attacker. Once again, it is far from the best Gym Attacker or Defender or Fire or Ghost-type raid attacker.

Which moves can Ceruledge learn in Pokemon GO?

Ceruledge in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ceruledge can learn the following Fast Attacks:

Ember (Fire)

Incinerate (Fire)

The Charged Moves Ceruledfe has access to are:

Flame Charge (Fire)

Flamethrower (Fire)

Overheat (Fire)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Pokemon GO Ceruledge: Strengths and weaknesses

Being a Fire and Ghost-type, Pokemon GO Ceruledge has the following resistances:

Bug (39.1%)

Fighting (39.1%)

Normal (39.1%)

Fairy (62.5%)

Fire (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

Ice (62.5%)

Poison (62.5%)

Steel (62.5%)

Ceruledge is weak to the following types:

Dark (160.0%)

Ghost (160.0%)

Ground (160.0%)

Rock (160.0%)

Water (160.0%)

With its STAB moves, Ceruledge can hit the following elemental types for effective damage:

Grass

Bug

Ice

Steel

Ghost

Psychic

Pokemon GO Ceruledge's best counters

Great League counters: Whiscash, Peliper, Umbreon, Carbink, Mandibuzz, Clodsire, Poliwrath, Talonflame, Lanturn, Lickitung, Galarian Stunfisk

Ultra League counters: Greninja, Gyarados, Altered Form Giratina, Poliwrath, Golisopod, Greedent, Tapu Fini, Gliscor, Tentacruel, Ampharos

PvE counters:

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Giratina (Origin Forme) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

