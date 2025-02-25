Pokemon GO Darumaka Max Battle guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Darumaka Max Battle guide will help players take down the creature when it debuts in Max Battles on February 25, 2024. The Pocket Monster will appear as a 2-star Power Spot boss, like Machop, from 6 am to 9 pm local time every day until notified otherwise by Niantic.

Ad

This Pokemon GO Darumaka Max Battle guide covers the creature's weaknesses and best counters to shed light on everything you will need to come out on top.

Pokemon GO Darumaka Max Battle weaknesses

Darumaka's type advantage (Image via Sportskeeda)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

What is super-effective against Dynamax Darumaka?

Ad

Trending

Being a Fire-type creature, Dynamax Darumaka is vulnerable to Water-, Rock-, and Ground-type damage. Therefore, aim to use creatures that know Fast Moves of these types. These moves will turn into corresponding Max Moves, which deal the major chunk of damage during Max Battles.

Here are the Max Moves that are super-effective against Dynamax Darumaka:

Max Geyser (G-Max Cannonade)

Max Rockfall

Max Quake

Also read: Pokemon GO Max Battles: Everything you need to know

Ad

Darumaka's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a two-star Power Spot boss in Pokemon GO, Darumaka has the following stats:

Attack: 153

153 Defense: 86

86 Charged Attack: Flame Charge and Fire Punch

The cost to enter Pokemon GO Darumaka Max Battles is 400 MP. This amount will only be charged if you win the fight. Up to four trainers can challenge the Power Spot boss simultaneously.

Also read: How to get Dynamax Darumaka in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Ad

Pokemon GO Darumaka Max Battle best counters

Darumaka in the anime (Image via TPC)

Here are the best counters to Pokemon GO Darumaka Max Battles, along with their recommended movesets:

Ad

Dynamax Squirtle with Water Gun (Max Geyser) and Aqua Tail

Dynamax Wartortle with Water Gun (Max Geyser) and Hydro Pump

Dynamax Blastoise with Water Gun (Max Geyser) and Hydro Cannon

Gigantamax Blastoise with Water Gun (G-Max Cannonade) and Hydro Cannon

Dynamax Greedent with Mud Shot (Max Quake) and Crunch

Dynamax Sobble with Water Gun (Max Geyser) and Surf

Dynamax Drizzile with Water Gun (Max Geyser) and Surf

Dynamax Inteleon with Water Gun (Max Geyser) and Surf

Dynamax Crabby with Bubble (Max Geyser) and Razor Shell

Dynamax Kingler with Bubble (Max Geyser) and Crabhammer

Dynamx Drilbur with Mud-Slap (Max Quake) and Drill Run

Dynamx Excadrill with Mud-Slap (Max Quake) and Scorching Sands

Ad

Other than the aforementioned counters, you can use any team of slightly powered up (level 25-30) creatures that deal neutral damage to solo defeat Darumaka. Ideally, these creatures shouldn't be weak to Fire-type moves.

Also read: Black Kyurem vs White Kyurem: Which is the better form in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO Darumaka Max Battle catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Darumaka comparison (Image via TPC)

The Dynamax Darumaka that appears in the battle will feature the following CP ranges based on the weather:

Ad

No weather boost: 768 - 823 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

768 - 823 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny/Clear): 961 - 1,030 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IVs from Pokemon GO Darumaka Max Battles?

No weather boost: 823 CP

823 CP Weather boosted (Sunny/Clear): 1,030 CP

Can Dynamax Darumaka be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Dynamax Darumaka is available in Pokemon GO and has a 1-in-512 chance of appearing.

Also read: How to get Max Particles in Pokemon GO

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨