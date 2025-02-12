Pokemon GO Dhelmise: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Dhelmise's best moveset will be helpful for players using it in battles. The creature entered the game on February 11, 2025, as part of the Beloved Buddies event. The Pocket Monster can presently only be acquired via 3-star raids. It neither evolves from nor into anything else.
This article covers Dhelmise's best moveset in Pokemon GO under different circumstances. It also delves into the top counters to use against Dhelmie, as well as the creature's overall viability in PvP and PvE battles.
Also read: Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies preparation guide
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Pokemon GO Dhelmise best moveset
Pokemon GO Dhelmise best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Power Whip and Shadow Ball
Pokemon GO Dhelmise best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball
Also read: How to get Dhelmise in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
Is Dhelmise good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Dhelmise in Pokemon GO PvP
Dhelmise is a strong attacker in the GO Battle League. However, its low bulk, combined with the absence of a low-energy Charged Attack, holds it back from being a meta pick. It joins a long line of decent-but-not-excellent Grass- and Ghost-types like Trevenant and Decidueye.
Dhelmise's best results are in the Ultra League, where the additional staying power lets it deal more overall damage. However, compared to simulation results, the creature — when piloted right, alongside bulky meta picks — can deal substantial amounts of damage as a closer.
Also read: Pokemon GO Community Day dates for upcoming season revealed
Dhelmise in Pokemon GO PvE
Dhelmise is a mediocre Ghost-type attacker that you can depend on to take down low-tier raids. However, against 5-star and Mega bosses, you are better off using the top-rated Ghost-type attackers. The absence of a Grass-type Fast Attack holds it back from becoming viable in that area.
Pokemon GO Dhelmise: All moves and stats
The Fast Attacks that Dhelmise can learn in Niantic's mobile game are:
- Astonish
- Shadow Claw
This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:
- Power Whip
- Shadow Ball
- Heavy Slam
Base stats
- Max Combat Power: 3,335 (3,375 with Best Buddy boost)
- Attack: 233
- Defense: 179
- Stamina: 172
Also read: Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters
Pokemon GO Dhelmise's strengths and weaknesses
Here are Dhelmise's resistances:
- Flying
- Fire
- Ice
- Ghost
- Dark
Dhelmise resists the following types of attacks:
- Ground
- Water
- Grass
- Electric
- Fighting
- Normal
The types that Dhelmise can hit for super-effective damage are:
- Water
- Ground
- Rock
- Ghost
- Psychic
You can learn more about Dhelmise's type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Best counters to Dhelmise in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Mandibuzz, Shadow Drapion, Galarian Corsola, Shadow Feraligatr, Clodsire
Ultra League counters: Clefable, Talonflame, Altered Forme Giratina, Skeledirge, Tentacruel
Also read: How to solo defeat Dhelmise in Pokemon GO 3-star raids
PvE counters
- Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly
- Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball
- Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨