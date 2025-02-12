Pokemon GO Dhelmise: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Dhelmise's best moveset will be helpful for players using it in battles. The creature entered the game on February 11, 2025, as part of the Beloved Buddies event. The Pocket Monster can presently only be acquired via 3-star raids. It neither evolves from nor into anything else.

This article covers Dhelmise's best moveset in Pokemon GO under different circumstances. It also delves into the top counters to use against Dhelmie, as well as the creature's overall viability in PvP and PvE battles.

Pokemon GO Dhelmise best moveset

Pokemon GO Dhelmise best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Charged Attacks: Power Whip and Shadow Ball

Pokemon GO Dhelmise best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball

Is Dhelmise good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Dhelmise in the Pokemon GO promo (Image via TPC)

Dhelmise in Pokemon GO PvP

Dhelmise is a strong attacker in the GO Battle League. However, its low bulk, combined with the absence of a low-energy Charged Attack, holds it back from being a meta pick. It joins a long line of decent-but-not-excellent Grass- and Ghost-types like Trevenant and Decidueye.

Dhelmise's best results are in the Ultra League, where the additional staying power lets it deal more overall damage. However, compared to simulation results, the creature — when piloted right, alongside bulky meta picks — can deal substantial amounts of damage as a closer.

Dhelmise in Pokemon GO PvE

Dhelmise is a mediocre Ghost-type attacker that you can depend on to take down low-tier raids. However, against 5-star and Mega bosses, you are better off using the top-rated Ghost-type attackers. The absence of a Grass-type Fast Attack holds it back from becoming viable in that area.

Pokemon GO Dhelmise: All moves and stats

The Fast Attacks that Dhelmise can learn in Niantic's mobile game are:

Astonish

Shadow Claw

This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:

Power Whip

Shadow Ball

Heavy Slam

Base stats

Max Combat Power: 3,335 (3,375 with Best Buddy boost)

3,335 (3,375 with Best Buddy boost) Attack: 233

233 Defense: 179

179 Stamina: 172

Pokemon GO Dhelmise's strengths and weaknesses

Dhelmise' type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are Dhelmise's resistances:

Flying

Fire

Ice

Ghost

Dark

Ground

Water

Grass

Electric

Fighting

Normal

The types that Dhelmise can hit for super-effective damage are:

Water

Ground

Rock

Ghost

Psychic

You can learn more about Dhelmise's type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Dhelmise in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Mandibuzz, Shadow Drapion, Galarian Corsola, Shadow Feraligatr, Clodsire

Ultra League counters: Clefable, Talonflame, Altered Forme Giratina, Skeledirge, Tentacruel

PvE counters

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball

Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

