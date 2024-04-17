Pokemon GO Fest 2024 will debut three new Shiny Ultra Beasts

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 will introduce three new Shiny Ultra Beasts. With this year’s installment of the GO Fest right around the corner, there is a lot of anticipation regarding the debut of new monsters, of which the launch of new Shiny Ultra Beasts has created quite a buzz in the Pokemon Community.

You might wonder which Ultra Beasts will get their Shiny variants during Pokemon GO Fest 2024. We already have a few like Shiny Nihilego and Shiny Guzzlord in the game. So, these monsters are out of the frame.

In this article, we will discuss the new Shiny beasts that will debut during the 2024 Pokemon GO Fest, including when they will enter the game and a general idea of how to get them.

New Shiny Ultra Beasts to debut during Pokemon GO Fest 2024

Expand Tweet

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 will debut Shiny Pheromosa, Shiny Buzzwole, and Shiny Xurkitree. These Ultra Beasts were the center of attention during the 2022 Pokemon GO Fest, where you could get each through in-person events. Players who couldn't participate in the in-person GO Fest events can encounter these monsters in the global event.

When will Shiny Buzzwole, Shiny Xurkitree, and Shiny Pheromosa be available during Pokemon GO Fest 2024?

Niantic will most likely stick to its textbook technique of introducing monsters during GO Fest events. As a result, we will most likely get these Shiny Ultra Beasts through in-person GO Fest events. You will come across real-life locations during this year’s GO Fest where you can play in various events to get these monsters.

Here is when and where to get these Pokemon:

Shiny Xurkitree: Sendai City from May 30, 2024, through June 2, 2024.

Sendai City from May 30, 2024, through June 2, 2024. Shiny Buzzwole: New York City from July 5, 2024, through July 7, 2024.

New York City from July 5, 2024, through July 7, 2024. Shiny Pheromosa: Madrid from June 14, 2024, up to June 16, 2024.

These Shiny Ultra Beasts will also make their way to five-star Pokemon GO raids during the Global Pokemon GO Fest in the middle of July 2024.

That covers everything you need to know about the new Shiny Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO Fest 2024.

If you are interested in Pokemon GO, you can check out some of our guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback