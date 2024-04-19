Pokemon GO Fusion Raids: Everything we know so far

According to the latest data mine, Fusion Raids might be coming to Pokemon GO. It has not been officially announced, but The Pokemon Group has dug up game text hinting at a future with Fusion Raids. Niantic has already teased Necrozma, which might pave the path to obtaining Pokemon through Fusion.

Fusion Raids might become the next significant thing in the game, with the potential to greatly alter the meta of the game. Be it competitive scenes or raid battles, Fused Pokemon hold a lot of potential.

In this article, we will take you through everything we know about Fusion Raids in Pokemon GO, including the signature moves of Fused Pocket Monsters, how to obtain them, and more.

(Note: Since this is data-mined information, we advise you to take it with a grain of salt. We do not claim that these features will come to the game.)

What are Fusion Raids in Pokemon GO?

According to the mined data, Necrozma might be coming to GO, along with various fusions during the Pokemon GO Fest 2024. Niantic usually prefers to create some fanfare around the release of new Legendary Pokemon. Fans can expect a similar pomp and show for this monster and the game mechanic.

Like Mega Evolutions, Necrozma might have unique raids, presumably Fusion Raids. Additionally, you will acquire Necrozma from Fusion Energy, which will be required for Necrozma’s Fusions with other monsters.

These raids might be of the same difficulty as Legendary Raids or a tad bit harder. So, if they come to the game, the community will experience something brand-new through Fusion Raids in GO. We feel that these new raids might be similar to Mega Raids, where you fight against Mega Evolution but encounter the regular form of Pokemon.

You might be going up against Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings in these raids, and when you defeat them, you might encounter Solgaleo or Lunala, depending on the Raid Boss you defeat. These monsters might have their shiny forms released during GO Fest 2024, as a result of which you might be motivated to grind these raids.

Necrozma’s Fusions in Pokemon GO: Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings

From the game files dug up by The Pokemon Group, Necrozma might have the ability to fuse with Solgaleo to form Dusk Mane and with Lunala to form Dawn Wings. You might see a new Fuse button next to these monsters that will ask you which Pokemon you want to fuse it with.

The right amount of Fusion Energy and the required monsters will result in a new monster. As far as the leaks go, this Fusion is temporary, and you can revert the monsters to their original forms.

Now, the data-mined files have provided us with the signature moves of Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings – Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam. These are subject to change if they can make their way into Pokemon GO.

That covers everything we know about Fusion Raids in GO so far. If you are interested in Pokemon GO, you can check out some of our guides:

